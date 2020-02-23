Phoenix Contact - On the Journey to a Smart World

"As a global market leader with almost 100 years of experience in the energy industry, the Middle East Energy is a platform that allows us to meet with our partners and customers, and network with other manufacturers within this industry and provides us with the opportunity to reveal products and solutions for power generation as well as power transmission and distribution for the Energy and Infrastructure industries within the region. We have been regularly participating at this event for several years as it remains to be the region's leading trade event for the power industry.

Our innovative products and solutions are characterized by high quality within the various industrial fields of electric-mobility, mechanical engineering, wind energy, solar energy, building automation, cyber security, automotive, …etc. This year, Phoenix Contact's booth is dedicated to "Creative solutions for a smart world". We will highlight the "Complete line" which is a system comprising technologically leading and coordinated hardware and software products, consulting services, and system solutions. Phoenix Contact now supplies a complete solution to optimize all the processes during control cabinet manufacturing.

Other new innovations will be showcased at our booth by our product experts. Some of these innovations are products and solutions for industrial buildings, infrastructure, process, and tunnel technology, surge protection for power supplies and signals, PLCnext technology, marking and tools for efficient control cabinet wiring, relays for the best switching, industrial wireless, cloud-based remote communication, power supplies leading in technology and intelligent UPS for superior availability.'' said Ms. Dania Liswi, Marketing Communication Services Manager at Phoenix Contact Middle East.

"We encourage customers to engage with us physically at the booth, but also digitally through the various digital channels." Ms. Liswi added.

About Phoenix Contact

Phoenix Contact, a global market leader and innovator in the field of electrical engineering, is headquartered in Germany. Phoenix Contact has five production sites in Germany and eleven abroad, with more than 55 sales subsidiaries and 40 representations. Its mission is to provide the best possible solution for your electrical engineering tasks. Phoenix Contact Middle East in the United Arab Emirates is an independent subsidiary with local management, sales, training, support and logistics operations. Their reliable presence in the region brings Phoenix Contact's products and expertise into closer proximity to their clients and partners in the Middle East.

