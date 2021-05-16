Phoenix Contact forges ahead with corporate action to protect the climate: Component and solution portfolio for the climate and energy revolution, and entry into the "Foundation 2°" corporate alliance

In order to extend its active role on the road towards the energy and climate revolution, Phoenix Contact has become a corporate sponsor of the Foundation 2° initiative. This initiative, founded by Dr. Michael Otto (Otto Group Hamburg, Germany), intends to call on politicians to establish effective market-oriented framework conditions for climate protection. "We are incredibly pleased that Phoenix Contact has become a Foundation 2° corporate sponsor. Enabling technologies for e-mobility, renewable energies, and smart buildings will be essential factors in reducing carbon emissions in crucial areas of the economy and society in general within the next few years," said Sabine Nallinger, Chair of the Foundation 2°, adding, "Phoenix Contact is absolutely convinced that companies should actively campaign for climate neutrality and thus set an example for others. This includes a clear commitment from the company's management team."