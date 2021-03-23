In his welcome remarks, H.E. Hisham Al Shirawi, 2nd Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber, congratulated all the awarded companies and praised their strong commitment to CSR and sustainability. He described the Dubai Chamber CSR Label as a framework and development tool to help companies evaluate their CSR strategies, gain recognition for their efforts and improve their reputation, noting that the benefits of participating go far beyond recognition.

"During these unprecedented times, CSR has proven to be a very useful tool for businesses that have successfully navigated new challenges. More companies in Dubai have become consistent and systematic in their approach to CSR, while they are also aligning CSR with business strategies," said H.E. Al Shirawi.

Awarded companies were applauded by Dubai Chamber's Centre for Responsible Business for their initiatives and commitment to supporting and developing their CSR activities. Companies that apply to the programme benefit from detailed assessment reports on their workplace environmental and social impact, which analyze strategies and regulations and help organizations implement better CSR policies and practices.

Among the honorees, Phoenix Contact Middle East was awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label- Environment for the first time.

"I am very excited to announce that Phoenix Contact Middle East has been awarded the "CSR Label – Environment" category by the Dubai Chamber - Centre For Responsible Business, for the H2 Cycle 2020.

The award is a recognition of the significant progress that was made over the past years in the area of CSR, and particularly in relation to Environmental Compatibility. The application process was a great opportunity to re-examine and strengthen our internal policies and practices in several areas of our operations.

We shall continue to find additional measures that we can take in the coming years to further demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, and to invite our partners across the entire value chain to join us on our journey to becoming a carbon-neutral company," said Iyad Madanat, General Manager at Phoenix Contact Middle East.

About Phoenix Contact

Phoenix Contact, a global market leader and innovator in the field of electrical engineering, is headquartered in Germany. Phoenix Contact has five production sites in Germany and eleven abroad, with more than 55 sales subsidiaries and 40 representations in 100 countries. Its mission is to provide the best possible solution for your electrical engineering tasks. Phoenix Contact Middle East in the United Arab Emirates is an independent subsidiary with local management, sales, training, support and logistics operations. Their reliable presence in the region brings Phoenix Contact's products and expertise into closer proximity to their clients and partners in the Middle East.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1470735/Phoenix_Contact.jpg

SOURCE Phoenix Contact Middle East FZ LLC