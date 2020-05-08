Phoenix Indian Center is Collecting Donations to Help the Navajo Nation

PHOENIX, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phoenix Indian Center is collecting donations of much-needed supplies – from diapers and bottled water to medical masks and cleansers – to deliver to the Navajo Nation. There is a semi-truck ready to make the delivery to Navajo communities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we need the public's help to fill it. The Navajo Nation is the third-highest coronavirus-affected area in the United States, with 2,654 reported cases and 85 deaths.

"The Navajo Nation is in crisis, and they need our help," said Patricia Hibbeler, CEO of the Phoenix Indian Center. "The suffering in Indian Country is just heartbreaking, and we urge anyone who can to please donate. Providing much-needed supplies will make a big difference in the lives of the Navajo people, some of whom are family members of our staff at the Center."

The Navajo Nation is the largest tribal reservation in the United States, spanning Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, and has seen an extremely high rate of COVID-19. To help, the Phoenix Indian Center, the first non-profit urban Indian Center in the nation, is accepting donations to send to the Navajo Nation in a semi-truck supplied courtesy of Phoenix Truck Driving Institute.

Acceptable donations include general items like baby essentials, toiletries, bottled water, and non-perishable food items, PPE items like masks or head and shoe covers, and other medical supplies like non-latex gloves and disinfectant sprays or wipes. A list of most-needed things is on the Phoenix Indian Center website .

Those wishing to contribute can drop off their donations at the Phoenix Indian Center, 4520 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012, on one of the following dates and times:

Friday, May 8 : 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ; 2 to 4 p.m.

: ; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9 : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Monday, May 11 : 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ; 2 to 4 p.m.

: ; Tuesday, May 12 : 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ; 2 to 4 p.m.

: ; Wednesday, May 13 : 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ; 2 to 4 p.m.

: ; 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14 : 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone unable to donate during one of these set times can call the Phoenix Indian Center to set up an appointment for drop off, or give online at www.phxindcenter.org . All items and monetary donations will go directly toward helping the Navajo Nation.

About Phoenix Indian Center

Founded in 1947, the Phoenix Indian Center is the oldest American Indian non-profit organization in the United States. Each Year, the Center directly serves more than 7,000 individuals, and more than 20,000 through related outreach, by providing services in the areas of job readiness, cultural enrichment, youth services, and prevention programs. Learn more at www.phxindcenter.org .

SOURCE Phoenix Indian Center

Related Links

https://www.phxindcenter.org

