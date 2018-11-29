PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Industries recently announced the addition of a new product to its PelletPAVE™ line of additives for the asphalt paving industry.



The new PelletPAVE |TR is a specifically formulated PG 64 -22 binder with 12% - 15% of a very fine crumb rubber (SBR) used to enhance the performance of dense graded hot mix asphalt.



Kelly Sockwell, Technical Director for Phoenix Industries stated, "We're excited about the addition of this product to our line. Our standard PelletPAVE material is great for high rubber content (AR) asphalt rubber gap and open graded mixes, but we have had a lot of customers asking for something to be able to do rubber modified dense graded hot mix. Our TR product is exactly for that."



PelletPAVE |TR, as with all of the PelletPAVE products, is produced in a unique pellet form that is transported and stored at ambient temperature until needed, therefore greatly reducing cost and emissions. At the time of use, the PelletPAVE |TR is metered into the plant through the RAP collar where it is melted by the heated aggregate to produce rubber modified hot mix.



Mr. Sockwell went on to say, "With PelletPAVE |TR being pelletized it eliminates the material separation issues sometimes associated with the typical liquid terminal blend rubber. Our binder doesn't require an agitated heated storage tank because it goes directly into the hot plant."



PelletPAVE |TR is available in large nylon "Super Sacks" or by bulk delivery. For more information regarding this, or any of the PelletPAVE products visit: www.PhoenixIndustries.com



Phoenix Industries is a manufacturer of specialty equipment and materials for the modified asphalt industry.

