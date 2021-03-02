Phoenix Investors Donates $50,000 To Pathfinders Milwaukee, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced a contribution totaling $50,000 was made to Pathfinders Milwaukee, Inc. ("Pathfinders"), a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing safety, hope, and healing to youth in crisis in the Greater Milwaukee area.

"We've been a long-time supporter of Pathfinders and believe their mission is noble," said Frank Crivello, Founder & Chairman in an official statement. "Our youth face so many challenges in today's world; it's a comfort to know that organization like Pathfinders not only exist but make a real impact and create true havens within our community. We are honored support Pathfinders and the youth and families they touch."

Pathfinders serves over 5,000 of Milwaukee's youth per year directly, with nearly 1,000 receiving more intensive care services, like case management, counseling, housing, shelter, sexual exploitation and trafficking advocacy, and educational and basic needs support; the organization has been in operation since 1970. "Mr. Crivello's gift helps makes Pathfinders' mission to empower youth and change lives possible," said Renee Kirnberger, Senior Vice President of Development & Communications at Pathfinders. "As our young people tell us, 'Housing is the key to everything, really.' Our donors, like Mr. Crivello and Phoenix Investors, help ensure these young people can access the resources they need to achieve safety, stability, and success."

About Phoenix Investors

Founded by Frank Crivello, Phoenix Investors is a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, WI whose core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. This strategy leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve.

The most recent survey conducted by NREI ranked Phoenix Investors as having the 28th largest total industrial real estate portfolio. Today, Phoenix principally specializes in the renovation and repositioning of large, former single tenant industrial facilities throughout the United States that were previously owned by major corporate clients, REITs, or financial institutions.

For more information visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.

