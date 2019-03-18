Phoenix Investors To Convert Mount Pleasant Industrial Facility Into Self-Storage

MILWAUKEE, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced it is converting its industrial facility located at 7505 Durand Ave in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin into one of the largest self-storage facilities in the market. Consisting of approximately 200,000 square-feet, Phoenix intends on adding up to 2,000 self-storage units to the property.

Located in a mixed-use area with a variety of retail and industrial uses, the subject site includes frontage on both Durand Avenue and Oakes Road. The market fundamentals are favorable for the development of climate-controlled space. The population of the area is growing along with a strong presence of national and international companies. Additionally, the Foxconn development is within two miles of this self-storage conversion project.

"There is significant pent up demand for institutional quality self-storage in the market. Our facility will be operated in a first-class manner, benefiting from a number of surrounding developments," said Anthony Crivello, Phoenix's Executive Vice President. "Units are expected to be available within the next couple months."

The facility will be branded and operated by Store Here Self Storage, a top 50 self-storage operator in the United States. "We are pleased to be able to serve customers in this market. Customers will enjoy the benefits of a modern self storage experience, including online rentals, account management and payment options," said Ryan Rogers, Store Here Self Storage's Managing Partner.

About Phoenix Investors

Phoenix Investors is a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin whose core business is the revitalization of former distribution and manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. This strategy leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve.

For more information: https://phoenixinvestors.com

About Store Here Self Storage

Store Here Management LLC, a division of RHW Capital Management Group LLC, is a property management company focusing on the self-storage industry. RHW was founded in 2012 by industry veterans with over 70 years of combined experience providing a stable source of funding and management. Store Here Management owns and manages 25 properties in seven states.

For more information: https://www.storehere.com

