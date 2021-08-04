Phoenix MI Acquires Communicus, Advances Advertising and Brand Measurement Solution

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Advertising and Brand Specialist Phoenix Marketing International (Phoenix MI) today announced the acquisition of research-based advertising consultancy Communicus, which provides insights into how advertising campaigns build brands and motivate purchasing.

"This acquisition will allow us to integrate Communicus' exceptional longitudinal advertising research system into our end-to-end advertising solutions," said Allen R. DeCotiis, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix MI. "This powerhouse combination will empower our clients to make smarter advertising and brand positioning decisions and offer an unmatched level of understanding of how advertising works in-market."

Communicus' unique System 1-based diagnostic approaches to advertising research enable clients to gain a deep understanding of how all campaign elements are working together to drive in-market results for the brand.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the Communicus capabilities into the Phoenix Marketing organization,'' comments Jeri Smith, CEO at Communicus. "The Communicus in-market 360-degree campaign evaluation system is a perfect complement to the Phoenix suite of products, enabling us to provide clients with best-in-class solutions across the entire advertising research needs set."

Martha Rea, President of Phoenix MI adds, "At Phoenix, we are continuously seeking out ways that we can advance our capabilities and unique solutions to better serve our clients. Communicus' implicit approach to advertising research will dovetail our existing System-1 framework, Dimensions, to provide clients with profound insights into how their advertising is performing and impacting their brands."

Phoenix will be unveiling its elevated end-to-end advertising communications solution at The Quirks Event This Fall.

About Phoenix Marketing International

www.phoenixmi.com

Phoenix MI is one of the Top Research Firms in the U.S. (GreenBook Market Leaders Report) and is one of the fastest-growing Market Research firms in the world. Operating in all major industries, Phoenix utilizes modern technology, innovative research techniques, and customized approaches to help our clients elevate their brand, refine their communications, and optimize their customer experience. Founded in 1999, Phoenix has over 400 employees across seven offices in the US, as well as offices in Hamburg, Shanghai, Mexico City, and London. Learn more about how Phoenix can be put to work for your business at phoenixmi.com.

Media Contact

Jourdan Pugnatelli

845-915-5162

[email protected]

SOURCE Phoenix MI

Related Links

http://www.phoenixmi.com

