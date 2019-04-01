Phoenix New Media Announces Consolidation of Tianbo to Accelerate the Growth of its Real Estate Vertical

BEIJING, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that as part of its ongoing strategy to accelerate the development of its real estate vertical, it will fully consolidate the financial statements of Beijing Fenghuang Tianbo Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Tianbo") starting from April 1, 2019.

Tianbo is principally engaged in the operation of the real estate channel and sales of real estate advertisements for the Company's website, ifeng.com. Tianbo was previously a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. In December 2014, the Company disposed of certain equity interest of, and lost control over Tianbo, to allow Tianbo to pursue its independent development. Since then, the Company has held 50% of the equity interest in Tianbo and accounted for it using the equity method of accounting. For illustrative purposes only, Tianbo's unaudited revenues were approximately 13.4% of the Company's revenues (which did not consolidate Tianbo's revenues) in 2018. The Company recorded income from equity method investment of RMB5.4 million due to its investment in Tianbo, which represented 50% of Tianbo's net income, in 2018.

To further bolster the development of the Company's real estate vertical and to create more synergies on Tianbo's new business expansion as a second-hand real estate platform, shareholders of Tianbo recently agreed to make certain revisions to the articles of association of Tianbo to allow the Company to regain control over Tianbo. As a result, the Company will fully consolidate the financial statements of Tianbo as a subsidiary starting from April 1, 2019, which may have material impacts on the Company's consolidated financial statements for periods ending after such date.

Mr. Shuang Liu, Chief Executive Officer of ifeng, commented, "We saw Tianbo has grown tremendously with over 70% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of revenues in the past 5 years. By leveraging our resources and brand influence, the integration of Tianbo's service offerings will further solidify the industry-leading position of our real estate vertical, especially the growth potential of our second-hand housing business. Going forward, we are confident that our enhanced real estate vertical will become a partner of choice for realtors and property developers in China. More importantly, by offering coverage of all the essential aspects of the housing market in China, our real estate vertical will serve as an integral part of our strategy to help our users cultivate a healthy, happy, and fulfilling lifestyle."

