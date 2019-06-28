Phoenix New Media Announces Update on Proposed Sale of Investment in Particle

BEIJING, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced certain update on the proposed sale of 32% of the total outstanding shares of Particle Inc. ("Particle") to Run Liang Tai Management Limited ("Run Liang Tai") and its designated entities (the "Proposed Buyers") for a total consideration of US$448 million in cash (the "Proposed Transaction").

As previously announced by the Company, the Company entered into a share purchase agreement (the "SPA") with Run Liang Tai for the Proposed Transaction on March 22, 2019; the Proposed Buyers have paid cash deposit of US$100 million to the Company; and completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to certain closing conditions specified in the SPA (the "Closing Conditions").

The Company sent a completion confirmation letter to Run Liang Tai on May 31, 2019 to confirm the satisfaction of all of the Closing Conditions. Run Liang Tai, however, disputed the satisfaction of certain Closing Conditions. The Company is in discussion with Run Liang Tai in order to find an amicable resolution. However, there can be no assurance that the dispute will be resolved in the Company's favor, and there can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will ever be closed.

