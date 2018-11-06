Phoenix New Media Reports Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

Live Conference Call to be Held at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 12, 2018

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company"), a leading new media company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"This is a very difficult quarter for us with the slowdown of the macroeconomics and the 14-day suspension of ifeng News mobile application and WAP website as well as some channels on ifeng.com from September 26, 2018," Mr. Shuang Liu, CEO of Phoenix New Media commented, "However, we have reviewed and improved our internal operating procedures to ensure that we continue to produce top-tier, informative and regulatory compliant content. We have enhanced our content operations team, particularly in video, bolstering our capabilities to deliver outstanding original content. We will continue to execute our long-term strategy to diversify our growth drivers, pushing beyond our core business of news and current affairs into lifestyle-related verticals to help our users cultivate a healthy, happy and fulfilling lifestyle."

Ms. Betty Ho, CFO of Phoenix New Media, further stated, "Our total revenues experienced a 16.6% year-over-year decrease to RMB355.0 million under the old accounting standard, mainly due to market condition and the tightening of rules and regulations on advertisements for certain specific industries in addition to the impact of the suspension. However, we have implemented a series of initiatives to cultivate a sustainable growth by strengthening our content operations and diversifying our revenue streams, to prepare for the macroeconomic uncertainties in the following quarters."

Adoption of ASC606

Beginning from January 1, 2018, the Company adopted a new accounting standard of ASC606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (the "new accounting standard"). The financial data presented in the Company's financial statements for the quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2018 are in accordance with the new accounting standard while all financial data presented for the quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2017 are in accordance with ASC605, Revenue Recognition (the "old accounting standard").

The impact of applying the new accounting standard on the Company's unaudited financial results as compared to the old accounting standard for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2018





Adjustments





Old Accounting Standard (1)

Sales Taxes And Surcharges

Barter Transactions

Contract Fulfillment Costs

New Accounting Standard (2)

(RMB in thousands) Revenues 354,999

(29,647)

3,339

-

328,691 Net advertising revenues 304,642

(27,765)

3,339

-

280,216 Paid services revenues 50,357

(1,882)

-

-

48,475 Cost of revenues (181,104)

29,647

(157)

27

(151,587) Gross profit 173,895

-

3,182

27

177,104 Operating expenses (233,396)

-

(263)

-

(233,659) Sales and marketing expenses (140,735)

-

(263)

-

(140,998) Loss from operations (59,501)

-

2,919

27

(56,555)





Note:

(1) This financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was presented under the old accounting standard (ASC605). (2) This financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was presented under the new accounting standard (ASC606).

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB328.7 million (US$47.9 million) under the new accounting standard, which represented a decrease of 22.8% from RMB425.6 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Net advertising revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were RMB280.2 million (US$40.8 million) (net of advertising agency service fees and sales taxes and surcharges) under the new accounting standard, which represented a decrease of 22.8% from RMB363.1 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Paid services revenues[1] for the third quarter of 2018 decreased by 22.4% to RMB48.5 million (US$7.1 million) from RMB62.4 million in the third quarter of 2017. Revenues from digital entertainment[2] for the third quarter of 2018 decreased by 42.7% to RMB30.2 million (US$4.4 million) from RMB52.6 million in the third quarter of 2017. Revenues from games and others[3] for the third quarter of 2018 increased by 86.6% to RMB18.3 million (US$2.7 million) from RMB9.8 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Under the old accounting standard ASC605, total revenues for the third quarter of 2018 would have been RMB355.0 million (US$51.7 million), which would have represented a decrease of 16.6% from RMB425.6 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Under the old accounting standard ASC605, net advertising revenues for the third quarter of 2018 would have been RMB304.6 million (US$44.4 million), which would have represented a decrease of 16.1% from RMB363.1 million in the third quarter of 2017, primarily attributable to a 2.9% year-over-year decrease in mobile advertising revenues and a 35.8% year-over-year decrease in PC advertising revenues. The decrease was mainly due to the market condition and the tightening of rules and regulations on advertisements for certain specific industries in addition to impact of the suspension from September 26, 2018.

Under the old accounting standard ASC605, paid services revenues for the third quarter of 2018 would have been RMB50.4 million (US$7.3 million), which would have represented a decrease of 19.3% from RMB62.4 million in the third quarter of 2017. Under the old accounting standard ASC605, revenues from digital entertainment for the third quarter of 2018 would have been RMB31.9 million (US$4.6 million), which would have represented a decrease of 39.5% from RMB52.6 million in the third quarter of 2017, due to a 65.6% decrease in the MVAS revenues mainly resulting from the decline in users' demand for services provided through telecom operators in China. Under the old accounting standard ASC605, revenues from online digital reading for the third quarter of 2018 would have been RMB19.6 million (US$2.9 million), which would have represented an increase of 14.2% from RMB17.2 million (US$2.6 million) in the third quarter of 2017. Under the old accounting standard ASC605, revenues from games and others for the third quarter of 2018 would have been RMB18.5 million (US$2.7 million), which would have represented an increase of 88.9% from RMB9.8 million in the third quarter of 2017, primarily attributable to the revenues generated from licensing "Adventure in the skies", a martial arts literature IP owned by the Company, to a film production company.

COST OF REVENUES

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB151.6 million (US$22.1 million) under the new accounting standard, which represented a decrease of 19.4% from RMB188.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. Under the old accounting standard ASC605, cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2018 would have been RMB181.1 million (US$26.4 million), which would have represented a decrease of 3.8% from RMB188.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in cost of revenues under the new accounting standard was mainly due to:

The sales taxes and surcharges were RMB29.6 million ( US$4.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2018, which was excluded from cost of revenues and recorded as a reduction item of revenues under the new accounting standard, as compared to sales taxes and surcharges of RMB35.7 million in the third quarter of 2017, which was recorded as a component of cost of revenues under the old accounting standard ASC605.

( ) in the third quarter of 2018, which was excluded from cost of revenues and recorded as a reduction item of revenues under the new accounting standard, as compared to sales taxes and surcharges of in the third quarter of 2017, which was recorded as a component of cost of revenues under the old accounting standard ASC605. Content and operational costs for the third quarter of 2018 increased to RMB122.6 million ( US$17.9 million ) from RMB110.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, primarily attributable to an increase in advertisement-related content production cost.

( ) from in the third quarter of 2017, primarily attributable to an increase in advertisement-related content production cost. Revenue sharing fees to telecom operators and channel partners for the third quarter of 2018 decreased to RMB14.3 million ( US$2.1 million ) from RMB27.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, primarily attributable to a decrease in the sales of MVAS products.

( ) from in the third quarter of 2017, primarily attributable to a decrease in the sales of MVAS products. Bandwidth costs for the third quarter of 2018 increased slightly to RMB14.7 million ( US$2.1 million ) from RMB14.1 million in the third quarter of 2017.

( ) from in the third quarter of 2017. Share-based compensation included in cost of revenues was RMB0.4 million ( US$0.1 million ) in the third quarter of 2018, as compared to RMB0.9 million in the third quarter of 2017. As the Company recognized share-based compensation, net of estimated forfeitures, on a graded-vesting basis over the vesting term of the awards, there was less share-based compensation recognized in the third quarter of 2018 for share options granted prior to 2018.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB177.1 million (US$25.8 million), as compared to RMB237.4 million in the third quarter of 2017. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2018 decreased to 53.9% from 55.8% in the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in gross margin was primarily attributable to the more significant decrease in revenues as compared to the decrease in cost of revenues under the new accounting standard as explained above.

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, which excluded the impact of certain reconciling items as stated in the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. The related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are presented in the accompanying "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2018, which excluded share-based compensation, decreased to 54.0% from 56.0% in the third quarter of 2017.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 increased by 15.7% to RMB233.7 million (US$34.0 million) from RMB201.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, primarily attributable to an increase in traffic acquisition expenses. Share-based compensation included in operating expenses was RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million) in the third quarter of 2018, as compared to RMB1.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase in share-based compensation was mainly due to the newly granted share-based awards after the third quarter of 2017.

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB56.6 million (US$8.2 million), as compared to income from operations of RMB35.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. Operating margin for the third quarter of 2018 decreased to negative 17.2% from positive 8.3% in the third quarter of 2017, which was primarily due to the decrease in revenues resulting from the impact of the temporary service suspension and the slowdown of the macroeconomics.

Non-GAAP loss from operations for the third quarter of 2018, which excluded share-based compensation, was RMB54.0 million (US$7.9 million), as compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of RMB37.9 million in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2018, which excluded share-based compensation, decreased to negative 16.4% from positive 8.9% in the third quarter of 2017.

OTHER INCOME OR LOSS

Other income or loss reflects interest income, interest expense, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, gain or loss from equity method investments, including impairments, and others, net[4]. Total net other income for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB35.9 million (US$5.2 million), as compared to RMB6.2 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Interest income for the third quarter of 2018 decreased to RMB12.3 million ( US$1.8 million ) from RMB14.9 million in the third quarter of 2017.

( ) from in the third quarter of 2017. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2018 decreased to RMB3.1 million ( US$0.4 million ), from RMB5.7 million in the third quarter of 2017, which was primarily due to the decrease in outstanding short-term bank loans in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to that of 2017.

( ), from in the third quarter of 2017, which was primarily due to the decrease in outstanding short-term bank loans in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to that of 2017. Foreign currency exchange gain for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB6.1 million ( US$0.9 million ), as compared to foreign currency exchange loss of RMB8.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, which was mainly caused by the depreciation of Renminbi against US dollars in the third quarter of 2018 that generated exchange gains in Renminbi denominated borrowings recorded in the Company's subsidiaries whose functional currency is not Renminbi.

( ), as compared to foreign currency exchange loss of in the third quarter of 2017, which was mainly caused by the depreciation of Renminbi against US dollars in the third quarter of 2018 that generated exchange gains in Renminbi denominated borrowings recorded in the Company's subsidiaries whose functional currency is not Renminbi. Gain from equity method investments for the third quarter of 2018, including impairments, was RMB4.2 million ( US$0.6 million ), as compared to gain from equity method investments of RMB1.0 million in the third quarter of 2017.

( ), as compared to gain from equity method investments of in the third quarter of 2017. Gain on disposal of convertible loans due from a related party for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB10.6 million ( US$1.5 million ), which was derived from the completion of the assignment to Long De Cheng Zhang Culture Communication ( Tianjin ) Co., Ltd. of the Company's rights under a loan to Particle Inc. with a principal amount of US$14.8 million originally granted in August 2016 and with the assignment price of approximately US$17.0 million .

( ), which was derived from the completion of the assignment to Long De Cheng Zhang Culture Communication ( ) Co., Ltd. of the Company's rights under a loan to Particle Inc. with a principal amount of originally granted in and with the assignment price of approximately . Others, net, for the third quarter of 2018 increased to RMB5.8 million ( US$0.8 million ), from RMB4.9 million in the third quarter of 2017.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED

Net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited for the third quarter of 2018 was RMB16.6 million (US$2.4 million), as compared to net income attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited of RMB32.9 million in the third quarter of 2017. Net margin for the third quarter of 2018 decreased to negative 5.1% from positive 7.7% in the third quarter of 2017. Net loss per diluted ADS[5] in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB0.23 (US$0.03), as compared to net income per diluted ADS of RMB0.46 in the third quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited for the third quarter of 2018, which excluded share-based compensation and gain or loss from equity method investments, including impairments, was RMB18.3 million (US$2.7 million), as compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited of RMB34.4 million in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net margin for the third quarter of 2018 decreased to negative 5.6% from positive 8.1% in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss per diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB0.25 (US$0.04), as compared to Non-GAAP net income per diluted ADS of RMB0.48 in the third quarter of 2017.

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in the computation of diluted net income per ADS was 72,745,318. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had a total of 582,129,950 ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 72,766,244 ADSs.

CERTAIN BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

As of September 30, 2018, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short term investments and restricted cash were RMB1.42 billion (US$206.9 million). Restricted cash represents deposits placed as security for banking facilities granted to the Company, which are restricted in their withdrawal or usage.

Business Outlook

Based on the new accounting standard (ASC606), for the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB376.1 million and RMB399.1 million; net advertising revenues are expected to be between RMB338.5 million and RMB356.5 million; and paid services revenues are expected to be between RMB37.6 million and RMB42.6 million.

If the old accounting standard (ASC605) were to be used, for the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company would expect its total revenues to be between RMB414.2 million and RMB437.2 million, its net advertising revenues to be between RMB374.0 million and RMB392.0 million, and its paid services revenues to be between RMB40.2 million and RMB45.2 million.

All of the above forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Phoenix New Media Limited uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income or loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP net income or loss per diluted ADS, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP income or loss from operations is income or loss from operations excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income or loss from operations divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited is net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited excluding share-based compensation and gain or loss from equity method investments, including impairments. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss per diluted ADS is non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by weighted average number of diluted ADSs. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the aforementioned non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with the related GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business allows both management and investors to assess the Company's performance against its competitors and ultimately monitor its capacity to generate returns for investors. The Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of items like share-based compensation and gain or loss from equity method investments, including impairments, which have been and will continue to be significant and recurring in its business. However, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's gross profit, income or loss from operations and net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited for the period. In addition, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.8680 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2018 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals such as news, finance, fashion, military and digital reading, and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, HTML5-based mobile Internet websites, and mobile digital reading application; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides content and mobile value-added services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward−looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward−looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Phoenix New Media's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. Phoenix New Media may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Phoenix New Media's beliefs and expectations, are forward−looking statements. Forward−looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of online and mobile advertising, online video and mobile paid services markets in China; the Company's reliance on online and mobile advertising and MVAS for a majority of its total revenues; the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its services; the Company's expectations regarding maintaining and strengthening its relationships with advertisers, partners and customers; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's plans to enhance its user experience, infrastructure and services offerings; the Company's reliance on mobile operators in China to provide most of its MVAS; changes by mobile operators in China to their policies for MVAS; competition in its industry in China; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form F−1, as amended, and its annual reports on Form 20−F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Phoenix New Media does not undertake any obligation to update any forward−looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

[1] Paid services revenues comprise of (i) revenues from digital entertainment, which includes MVAS and digital reading, and (ii) revenues from games and others, which includes web-based games, mobile games, content sales, and other online and mobile paid services through the Company's own platforms. [2] Digital entertainment includes mobile value-added services delivered through telecom operators' platforms, or MVAS, and digital reading. [3] Games and others include web-based and mobile games, content sales, and other online and mobile paid services through the Company's own platforms. [4] "Others, net" primarily consists of government subsidies and litigation loss provisions. [5] "ADS" means American Depositary Share of the Company. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

December 31,

September 30,

September 30, 2017 2018

2018

RMB

RMB

US$

Audited*

Unaudited

Unaudited ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 362,862

169,153

24,629 Term deposits and short term investments 737,657

935,359

136,191 Restricted cash 336,700

316,600

46,098 Accounts receivable, net 458,744

414,616

60,369 Amounts due from related parties 187,214

83,412

12,145 Prepayment and other current assets 57,458

74,365

10,828 Convertible loans due from a related party 102,631

-

- Total current assets 2,243,266

1,993,505

290,260 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 64,454

96,355

14,030 Intangible assets, net 6,712

5,504

801 Available-for-sale investments 1,196,330

1,367,826

199,159 Equity investments, net 15,342

16,717

2,434 Deferred tax assets 60,460

91,470

13,318 Other non-current assets 12,544

16,009

2,331 Total non-current assets 1,355,842

1,593,881

232,073 Total assets 3,599,108

3,587,386

522,333 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term loans 330,000

268,289

39,064 Accounts payable 262,657

228,761

33,308 Amounts due to related parties 14,140

20,948

3,050 Advances from customers 65,196

63,526

9,250 Taxes payable 92,214

102,804

14,969 Salary and welfare payable 134,471

106,761

15,545 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 173,253

123,840

18,030 Total current liabilities 1,071,931

914,929

133,216 Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 1,312

1,312

191 Long-term liabilities 24,714

25,306

3,685 Total non-current liabilities 26,026

26,618

3,876 Total liabilities 1,097,957

941,547

137,092 Shareholders' equity:









Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 17,180

17,486

2,546 Class B ordinary shares 22,053

22,053

3,211 Additional paid-in capital 1,587,575

1,599,914

232,952 Statutory reserves 81,237

81,237

11,828 Retained earnings 229,250

204,301

29,747 Accumulated other comprehensive income 570,244

728,334

106,047 Total Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity 2,507,539

2,653,325

386,331 Noncontrolling interests (6,388)

(7,486)

(1,090) Total shareholders' equity 2,501,151

2,645,839

385,241 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,599,108

3,587,386

522,333

* Derived from audited financial statements included in the Company's Form 20-F dated April 26, 2018.





Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share (or ADS) data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2017

2018

2018

2018

2017

2018

2018

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited



























Revenues:

























Net advertising revenues 363,124

316,035

280,216

40,800

942,933

839,112

122,177 Paid service revenues 62,436

46,426

48,475

7,058

170,372

136,452

19,868 Total revenues 425,560

362,461

328,691

47,858

1,113,305

975,564

142,045 Cost of revenues (188,185)

(132,875)

(151,587)

(22,071)

(518,518)

(412,695)

(60,090) Gross profit 237,375

229,586

177,104

25,787

594,787

562,869

81,955 Operating expenses:

























Sales and marketing expenses (122,843)

(109,823)

(140,998)

(20,530)

(337,074)

(382,040)

(55,626) General and administrative expenses (28,650)

(41,808)

(41,692)

(6,070)

(96,466)

(117,898)

(17,166) Technology and product development expenses (50,412)

(48,523)

(50,969)

(7,421)

(140,831)

(147,904)

(21,535) Total operating expenses (201,905)

(200,154)

(233,659)

(34,021)

(574,371)

(647,842)

(94,327) Income/(loss) from operations 35,470

29,432

(56,555)

(8,234)

20,416

(84,973)

(12,372) Other income/(loss):

























Interest income 14,922

13,550

12,349

1,798

41,073

38,837

5,655 Interest expense (5,700)

(3,389)

(3,080)

(448)

(18,475)

(11,102)

(1,616) Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain (8,878)

16,231

6,066

883

(19,079)

7,166

1,043 Gain/(loss) from equity method investments, including impairments 968

(435)

4,240

617

1,431

1,375

200 Gain on disposal of convertible loans due from a related party -

-

10,565

1,538

-

10,565

1,538 Others, net 4,893

2,128

5,773

841

9,386

11,994

1,746 Income/(loss) before tax 41,675

57,517

(20,642)

(3,005)

34,752

(26,138)

(3,806) Income tax (expense)/benefit (9,615)

(8,498)

3,889

566

(11,489)

115

17 Net income/(loss) 32,060

49,019

(16,753)

(2,439)

23,263

(26,023)

(3,789) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 834

222

127

18

2,388

1,098

160 Net income/(loss) attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited 32,894

49,241

(16,626)

(2,421)

25,651

(24,925)

(3,629) Net income/(loss) 32,060

49,019

(16,753)

(2,439)

23,263

(26,023)

(3,789) Other comprehensive income, net of tax: fair value remeasurement for available-for-sale investments** 33,832

5,287

52,111

7,588

299,311

103,762

15,108 Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax: foreign currency translation adjustment (18,778)

49,376

39,966

5,819

(35,031)

54,328

7,910 Comprehensive income 47,114

103,682

75,324

10,968

287,543

132,067

19,229 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 834

222

127

18

2,388

1,098

160 Comprehensive income attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited 47,948

103,904

75,451

10,986

289,931

133,165

19,389 Net income/(loss) attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited 32,894

49,241

(16,626)

(2,421)

25,651

(24,925)

(3,629) Net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B ordinary share:

























Basic 0.06

0.08

(0.03)

0.00

0.04

(0.04)

(0.01) Diluted 0.06

0.08

(0.03)

0.00

0.04

(0.04)

(0.01) Net income/(loss) per ADS (1 ADS represents 8 Class A ordinary shares):

























Basic 0.46

0.68

(0.23)

(0.03)

0.36

(0.34)

(0.05) Diluted 0.46

0.67

(0.23)

(0.03)

0.36

(0.34)

(0.05) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in computing net income/(loss) per share:

























Basic 574,372,716

580,976,381

581,962,548

581,962,548

574,091,207

580,729,644

580,729,644 Diluted 577,816,213

584,945,765

581,962,548

581,962,548

577,578,429

580,729,644

580,729,644



























** The Company adopted ASU 2016-1, Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, beginning from January 1, 2018. After the adoption of this new accounting standard, the Company measures long-term equity investments, other than those accounted for under the equity method, at fair value through earnings. As investments in Particle meet the definition of debt securities, which are recorded as available-for-sale investments, there is no impact by the adoption of ASU 2016-1 on the available-for-sale investments in Particle and the changes in their fair value continue to be recorded in other comprehensive income.

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Segments Information (Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2017

2018

2018

2018

2017

2018

2018

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited



























Revenues:

























Net advertising service 363,124

316,035

280,216

40,800

942,933

839,112

122,177 Paid service 62,436

46,426

48,475

7,058

170,372

136,452

19,868 Total revenues 425,560

362,461

328,691

47,858

1,113,305

975,564

142,045 Cost of revenues

























Net advertising service 149,000

110,022

132,066

19,229

421,584

349,377

50,870 Paid service 39,185

22,853

19,521

2,842

96,934

63,318

9,220 Total cost of revenues 188,185

132,875

151,587

22,071

518,518

412,695

60,090 Gross profit

























Net advertising service 214,124

206,013

148,150

21,571

521,349

489,735

71,307 Paid service 23,251

23,573

28,954

4,216

73,438

73,134

10,648 Total gross profit 237,375

229,586

177,104

25,787

594,787

562,869

81,955

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Information of Cost of Revenues (Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2017

2018

2018

2018

2017

2018

2018

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited



























Revenue sharing fees 27,891

11,460

14,261

2,076

60,263

34,338

5,000 Content and operational costs 110,491

107,516

122,632

17,856

322,791

335,421

48,838 Bandwidth costs 14,085

13,899

14,694

2,139

42,220

42,936

6,252 Sales taxes and surcharges 35,718

-

-

-

93,244

-

- Total cost of revenues 188,185

132,875

151,587

22,071

518,518

412,695

60,090

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands, except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018





Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Gross profit 237,375

949 (1) 238,324

229,586

634 (1) 230,220

177,104

442 (1) 177,546 Gross margin 55.8%





56.0%

63.3%





63.5%

53.9%





54.0% Income/(loss) from operations 35,470

2,450 (1) 37,920

29,432

3,390 (1) 32,822

(56,555)

2,535 (1) (54,020) Operating margin 8.3%





8.9%

8.1%





9.1%

(17.2%)





(16.4%)





2,450 (1)







3,390 (1)







2,535 (1)







(968) (2)







435 (2)







(4,240) (2)

Net income/(loss) attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited 32,894

1,482

34,376

49,241

3,825

53,066

(16,626)

(1,705)

(18,331) Net margin 7.7%





8.1%

13.6%





14.6%

(5.1%)





(5.6%) Net income/(loss) per ADS -- diluted 0.46





0.48

0.67





0.73

(0.23)





(0.25) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted net income/(loss) per ADS 72,227,027





72,227,027

73,118,221





73,118,221

72,745,318





72,745,318

(1) Share-based compensation (2) Loss/(gain) from equity method investments, including impairments

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.

