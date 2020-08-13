Phoenix Organizations Provide $112,500 in Technology for Catholic Elementary Schools

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has affected the way Americans live, work, and learn. This fall, thousands of children will return to schools in online learning environments. While expected to be temporary, assistance for students to have the technology they need to learn is a top priority.

The V Encuentro Education and Evangelization Task Force was established by Bishop Olmsted in the fall of 2019 with a goal to support Catholic schools. In July 2020, The Catholic Schools Office Interim Superintendent, Domonic Salce, asked the members of this Task Force to assist by obtaining technology for families in need in Phoenix's Catholic diocesan schools.

"It is essential to start the school year strong and our schools are challenged to ensure all students have access to adequate technology to connect to their teachers and classmates. Technology such as laptops, Chromebooks and, in many cases, hotspots for Internet access, are needed. Appropriate technology in students' hands levels the playing field, making education attainable for all Catholic school children," stated Salce.

Catholic Education Arizona is Arizona's #1 ranked school tuition organization and has supported the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix through tax credit tuition scholarships for 23 years. Ms. Padberg shared, "We are grateful that, by working together, we can change lives and transform culture through our technology donation."

Contributing organizations include:

Catholic Education Arizona

Catholic Community Foundation

TeamLogic IT

Six confidential benefactors

The Catholic Community Foundation, a financial institution whose mission is to build the future of the Faith by providing sustainable support for those who serve our community, was the first sister company to step up to help. Deacon James Carabajal, CEO of the Foundation, is thrilled to partner with CEA to help meet some of the needs in our community.

"There is no doubt that our students and faculty will experience a start to the school year, unlike any other. It is the Foundation's mission to help support our community through sound, long-term investing practices, and educating others on the importance of saving for the rainy day. Last year, the Foundation was blessed to report an operating surplus because of our prudent investing practices. As a result, we were able to respond to the call for help." To learn more about the Catholic Community Foundation, visit www.ccfphx.org.

Catholic school's boast:

99% graduation rate

97% matriculate to higher education or military service

1000s of hours of community service annually

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to underserved families attending private schools. Last year $16.4 million in tax credit contributions was made to assist nearly half of Arizona's Catholic school students. Since 1998, over $268 million in tuition scholarships has been awarded to 138,000 students. Learn more about how CEA is Changing Lives One Scholarship at a Time at www.ceaz.org or call 602-218-6542.

Contact: Debra Preach, Chief Development Officer

Catholic Education Arizona

[email protected]

(602) 218-6542

SOURCE Catholic Education Arizona

Related Links

www.ceaz.org

