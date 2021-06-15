Phoenix Physical Therapy Names David Angelo As Chief Growth Officer And Merritt McKenzie As Chief Operating Officer To Support The Growing Organization

Phoenix Physical Therapy is positioned well for accelerated growth. Tweet this

Chris Ciatto, Chief Executive Officer shares, "We are at an exciting time at Phoenix and within the physical therapy marketplace. By providing exceptional care, our clinicians have made Phoenix the provider of choice in our markets, and the company is positioned well for accelerated growth. With David's skills, experience, and focus, we will expand into additional markets with new clinics and new private practice partnerships. He and his team will help Phoenix lead the middle-space in our industry as the company that is "small enough to care and big enough to make a difference."

As David transitions into his new role, we are pleased to announce that Merritt McKenzie MHSA, OTR/L, CHT, will join Phoenix as our Chief Operating Officer. Merritt brings over 26 years of healthcare experience with more than 21 years in leadership. He has held senior executive roles in clinical, sales, operations, and general management functions, including 20+ years with private equity-backed organizations. Merritt is known for cultivating strong relationships with clinicians and referring physicians, driving improved healthcare operations and patient outcomes, and growing organizational revenues, earnings, and market share within ambulatory healthcare service settings. His experiences include inpatient, outpatient, and home care in physical rehabilitation, applied behavior analysis (ABA)/Autism care, workers' compensation, and personal injury.

"Merritt's experience as a clinician and operations leader within a variety of healthcare organizations will be extremely valuable in his role as Chief Operating Officer at Phoenix," said Ciatto. "Merritt will build upon the strong foundation that David Angelo and our operational leaders have established to move Phoenix forward and position the company for ongoing growth."

In his role, Merritt will manage the day-to-day operations of Phoenix Physical Therapy and identify opportunities to enhance clinical care, strengthen our referral source relationships and help the organization grow. He will also lead the company's efforts to improve operational processes and introduce new programs while working together with the regional leaders to position Phoenix for long-term success.

Merritt was most recently the President of the Therapy/Applied Behavior Analysis Division of Aveanna Healthcare, managing its business with 1,300 employees in over 50 locations. During his tenure, he led the unification of the therapy and ABA business units, drove year-over-year earnings, opened several de novo clinics, and achieved a strong patient satisfaction score for therapy and ABA services.



"I am excited to join the Phoenix Physical Therapy team," said McKenzie. "My experience in the healthcare industry, commitment to delivering patient-centered care, as well as a passion for building, empowering, and leading teams have positioned me well for this opportunity."

About Phoenix Physical Therapy

Phoenix Physical Therapy creates distinctly different and personalized experiences for our patients, Teams, and communities. The company, with nearly 1,000 employees, operates more than 150 community-based clinics across the United States. The Phoenix team is committed to providing the highest quality physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy care.

