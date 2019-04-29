Phoenix Pure and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Host Demonstration on the Future of Clean Water

INDIANAPOLIS, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Pure and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are hosting a demonstration of the Guardian 4000, a Mobile Emergency Response Water Purification System, on the canal at the Indiana Historical Society.

Developed by Phoenix Pure and with input from IDHS, the Guardian 4000 uses a proprietary method of High Energy Magnets, purification resins and other filtration media, to eliminate PFAS, E-coli, virus colonies and bacteria, with a capability of producing up to 4000 gallons of potable water per day, on location.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to demonstrate what the Guardian 4000 can do," says Rick Lutterbach, founder and CEO of Phoenix Pure Holdings. "Natural and man-made disasters are on the rise all over the world. It's not a local issue, it's a global one, and bottled water is not the answer for those in need."

"A gallon of bottled water shipped to a disaster area can cost as much as $48 per gallon," adds Lutterbach. "With the Guardian 4000, that cost is around 3 -5 cents per gallon. We're very excited about our machine and we can't wait to show everyone what it can do."

The demonstration, scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, will begin at 11:00 am and continue through the lunch hour. Invitees include the Dept. of Natural Resources, Indiana National Guard, Indiana Dept of Environmental Management, Indiana State Dept of Health, The Lieutenant Governor's Office Chief of Staff, Dept of Corrections, Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Dept of Agriculture and more.

About Phoenix Pure

Phoenix Pure is a water purification company that utilizes its Hybrid Purification Optimization (HPO) technology and equipment to purify any contaminated water source to make bulk purified drinking water. Founded in 2015 by Rick Lutterbach, the company is based in Valparaiso, Indiana.

