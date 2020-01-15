PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services Acquires TuDor Physical Therapy

"We are excited to partner with PHOENIX," said Laura Dye, PT, CLT, President and Founder of TuDor. "With PHOENIX's partnership, we are now part of a national practice and will be equipped to provide enhanced benefits and health care to our employees and continue to grow and add to our superb team and services. We will continue to strive to be the best therapy group in the area and beyond."

"We are thrilled to have such a well-established group of healthcare professionals join the PHOENIX family," said David Angelo, Chief Operating Officer of PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services. "The team at TuDor brings a wealth of experience, quality care, and highly specialized treatments to their patients. We look forward to working with the team and expanding our services into Ohio."

Melissa Sanor-Lucas, CMRS will lead the Ohio-based clinics as Director of Clinic Operations. "We are very excited about joining the PHOENIX team. TuDor has been proudly providing therapy in the tri-county area since 1993 and joining with PHOENIX will allow us to continue our growth and superior care for our community. PHOENIX will help us fulfill our commitment to providing patients with high-quality, innovative therapy. With PHOENIX encouraging continuing education and professional development, our therapists can continue to pride themselves on being on the cutting edge of new procedures and modalities."

TuDor has an experienced and diversified staff of specialized therapists providing outpatient therapy and home care services. The ten outpatient clinics will continue to provide therapy services to the entire community.

Brenda Devenport, PT, CLT, Kelly Kovacic, PT, MDT and Vincent K. Ragozine, PT, MS, DPT, OCS will all serve as Multi-Site Clinic Directors. TuDor's clinics are in Austintown, Boardman, Columbiana, Cornersburg, Newton Falls, Poland, Salem, and Warren.

About PHOENIX Rehabilitation

PHOENIX provides patients with personalized care delivered by experienced clinicians in a customer friendly environment. PHOENIX has over 100 locations in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, Ohio and Washington DC to serve their customers' needs for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and workplace health services. https://www.phoenixrehab.com/

