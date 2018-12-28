PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services, Inc. Rises to New Heights in 2018

Included in the new development are 11 physical therapy facilities and two occupational medicine clinics. David D. Watson , President, and CEO of PHOENIX, comments, "We've successfully surpassed our strategic goal for DeNovo growth in 2018. We are especially thrilled to expand our PHOENIX brand into new markets thereby giving those communities an opportunity to experience our culture and caregiving the PHOENIX Way." He continues, "It's no coincidence that our culture plays an important part in our success. It appeals to patients, communities, and employees alike."

David Angelo, Chief Operating Officer, adds, "To add to David's (Watson) point regarding our culture, unlike others in our industry, our Development, and Senior Operations Leadership Teams really drive our development. Their enthusiasm to recruit their colleagues, 'Key PTs' in their respective markets, help us to secure the most exceptional clinicians, who believe in our model and share in our Company's vision. We anxiously look forward to continued growth in 2019 through DeNovo and M&A opportunities amidst the eastern US," Angelo states.

About PHOENIX

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Blairsville, PA, PHOENIX is a privately held community of out-patient rehabilitation centers with over 80 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern US (AL, DE, GA, MD, PA, SC, VA, and the District of Columbia). Guided by the culture of fundamentals entitled The PHOENIX Way, PHOENIX is committed to providing the highest quality and value-based care for physical and occupational therapies. In addition to rehabilitation services, the WorkPlace Health (WPH) division operates in several PA counties offering non-emergency injury care and injury case management, as well as, occupational health services such as drug screens, audiometric testing, DOT and non-DOT physicals. In 2018, Audax Private Equity, based in Boston, MA, acquired PHOENIX from Pittsburgh-based private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital. For more information on Audax Private Equity, visit the Audax Group website http://www.audaxgroup.com. Visit phoenixrehab.com to learn more and stay connected with PHOENIX via Facebook PHOENIXRehab, LinkedIn, Twitter @PHOENIXRehab1, Instagram @phoenixrehabilitation, and YouTube PHOENIXRehab1997.

