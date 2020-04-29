Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing is More Essential Than Ever During COVID-19

BAMBERG, S.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when nonessential businesses have been forced to close their doors, it would be hard to find any operation more essential during the COVID-19 pandemic than Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing.

Right here in the USA, Phoenix manufactures parts that are necessary during the coronavirus outbreak - everything from hospital ventilators to the pumps on hand sanitizer bottles. In a time when our very survival can depend on devices that are suddenly scarce during the pandemic, Phoenix has to keep going full speed.

"We're used to being essential at Phoenix," says Steve Cornforth, sales manager. "That word has taken on greater meaning during this national crisis. We're proud to live up to it and proud to play a vital role in saving the lives of our fellow citizens."

For more than a century, Phoenix has manufactured small, precision components that are necessary to build larger, more complex machines for aerospace, agriculture, defense, medical and other industries – to the precise, exact specifications of their host of customers.

That commitment to producing the smallest essential parts continues now and into the foreseeable future. It's a commitment and responsibility Phoenix takes even more seriously now during the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.

Since 1907, Phoenix Specialty has made sourcing specialty components easy for its customers. Located in Bamberg, South Carolina, Phoenix is the leading supplier of custom parts to America's Original Equipment Manufacturers, and the only company offering a written Risk-Free Guarantee. They will:

Deliver parts on time, every time.

Supply the highest-quality parts exactly to customer specifications.

Maintain a one-year price lock.

Eliminate supply chain risk.

Customers searching for shorter lead times and increased savings during a time when supply chains have been disrupted can find peace of mind by participating in Phoenix's Managed Inventory System. Same-day shipping means customers can have their parts as early as tomorrow.

By strategically investing in raw materials, Phoenix has the capability to quickly produce specialty parts in low to medium volumes with no tooling charges or hidden fees.

With a long history of stability and growth, Phoenix Specialty remains committed to serving its customer. Nobody works harder or faster to deliver high-quality, precision parts – all made in the USA. For more, visit PhoenixSpecialty.com.

For more information contact:

Steve Cornforth

(803) 245-6880

[email protected]

