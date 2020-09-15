Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. Focuses on Growth and Longevity

BAMBERG, S.C., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a century, Phoenix Specialty has made small, precision components that are critical to a host of industries – all made to the exact specifications of the customer. Phoenix is a fourth-generation family-owned company, with a long history of stability and growth. Built by people with a passion for service, quality and reliability, Phoenix has become a trusted supplier of specialty parts to OEMs around the world over the last 113 years.

Since its inception a century ago, a lot has changed. What hasn't changed, however, is Phoenix Specialty's commitment to reliability and dedication to excellence. The company has ensured its growth over the years by making significant investments in their equipment. Phoenix's in-house tool & die shop is home to many state-of-the-art CNC lathes, CNC milling machines and Wire-EDMs. Its production machining department also houses cutting edge equipment, including Swiss screw machines, water jets, CNC lathes, CNC milling machines and numerous stamping presses. Phoenix most recently announced its plans to expand operations in Bamberg County in a $5.5 million dollar investment. The expansion is projected to create 35 additional jobs over the next three years.

Made right here in the USA, Phoenix Specialty manufactures parts to exacting standards, for the most technically advanced industries of the 21st century. In fact, Phoenix became one of the first AS9000 certified company in the United States, and later achieved AS9100 accreditation.

In a time when supply chain disruptions are becoming more frequent, it would be hard to find a supplier more reliable than Phoenix Specialty. As an essential American-made supplier, Phoenix is dedicated to investing in the future of the industry, its people, customers and facilities. Even during tough economic times, Phoenix has proven their ability to stand the test of time.

With an extensive raw materials inventory and an in-house tool & die shop, Phoenix has the capability to produce specialty parts fast. Offering a written Risk-Free Promise and a Managed Inventory System, Phoenix Specialty has made sourcing custom components easy for more than a century.

