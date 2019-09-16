Phoenix: The Most Autism-Friendly City In The World

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How does Phoenix, Ariz. maintain the title of being the "most autism friendly city" in the world?

To answer that question, you need to explore the constantly expanding Arizona network of autism resources and organizations dedicated to helping those diagnosed live vibrant and fulfilling lives. The innovative work done by groups such as Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC), First Place Arizona, community partners like MC Companies, Autism Speaks and most recently Visit Mesa are all dedicated to ensuring that Arizona is a thriving, supportive and inclusive community for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families.

This is why MC Companies chose to partner with SARRC and Autism Speaks for the annual Autism Speaks Walk in partnership with SARRC. Now in its 14th year, MC Companies is proud to be part of a growing event that touches families around the state each year in October.

Funds raised during the event go to the research efforts conducted by SARRC and Autism Speaks. Funds support innovative research projects like this five-year study, which recently concluded, and was conducted by SARRC's Research Department. In the SARRC-led study, funded by the National Institute of Mental Health, the research team was able to lower an ASD diagnosis three years earlier than age reported by CDC.

This is a significant finding, which ultimately will help parents and caregivers get an early diagnosis so that access to early intervention is possible.

Meet the incredible individuals from these nonprofits and show your support by coming to the Autism Speaks Walk in partnership with SARRC on October 27, 2019 at Tempe Beach Park.

Learn more about the resources available to our community below:

SARRC is an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to autism research, education, evidence-based treatment, and community outreach. SARRC's facilities and efforts are second to none and is viewed as a leader internationally.

Autism Speaks is a national organization that is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. View the Autism Speaks resource guide .

Arizona businesses like MC Companies, that have become committed partners over many years of support. Since 2015, MC Companies and their Sharing the Good Life Foundation has raised and donated over $300,000 .

First Place Arizona, sister nonprofit to SARRC, is another local nonprofit known internationally for providing unprecedented resources and opportunities to adults with autism and is located in the heart of Phoenix.

