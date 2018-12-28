Phoenix Tower International acquires Syscom Telecom, adding over 80,000 marketable small cell wireless communication sites in the United States

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International (PTI) announces its acquisition of Syscom Telecom, LLC, thereby adding over 80,000 marketable sites to PTI's US portfolio.

Syscom Telecom, LLC, a small cell deployment business in the United States, manages and markets over 80,000 sites for small cell and macro cell deployments with various small cell master agreements in place with wireless operators.

"PTI has been evaluating opportunities to back a small cell focused team in the United States as a way to help our customers with their next generation deployments," stated Dagan Kasavana, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Tower International. He continued, "Syscom Telecom's team, led by Santiago Quintana, has, since inception, been focused on small cell deployments on unique real estate assets such as billboards, rooftops and other locations, which are ideal for small cell installations and as a result, have made significant inroads with all wireless operators. As PTI focuses on delivering solutions for future network needs, we believe that having a strong small cell focused group, backed with capital alongside our traditional macro focused sales and operations team, is the right approach to better serve our customers collocation and network connectivity deployment needs. We are confident that, between our owned towers and third-party real estate, Syscom and PTI will deliver the level of customer service and desirable site locations for our customers as they continue to upgrade their networks from coast to coast. Recently PTI has made numerous strategic investments across the Americas to support this business plan including the acquisition of 1,000 km of fiber in Mexico, the investment in Fast Site Solutions in Central America, and the investment in Syscom LatAm in South America, which have allowed PTI to lead next generation solutions on behalf of our customers with dedicated teams in all markets."

Terms of the transaction remain confidential between the parties.

About Phoenix Tower International

Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") owns and manages over 6,000 towers, 986 km of fiber and other wireless infrastructure and related sites throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, French West Indies, Jamaica, Argentina and Ecuador.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, PTI was founded in 2013 with a mission to be a premier site provider to wireless operators across the Americas in high-growth markets. PTI's investors include funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and John Hancock, as well as various members of the management team. For more information, please visit www.phoenixintnl.com.

