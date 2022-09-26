Phonexa Fortifies Its Telecommunications Security With STIR/SHAKEN Compliance Certification

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa has taken another significant step toward further solidifying its telecommunications security by receiving certification for the full implementation of STIR/SHAKEN compliance protocols.

STIR/SHAKEN certification reinforces the heightened security of Phonexa's telecommunications systems by counteracting the risks associated with illegal spam robocalls contacting consumers.

Phonexa

Compliance with STIR/SHAKEN protocols benefits Phonexa clients and their customers through inbound and outbound caller verification.

With its call tracking and distribution product Call Logic , Phonexa helps businesses ensure that all calls go through a series of authentication and verification processes through a certification repository that verifies phone numbers.

Digital certificates issued to Phonexa are used to authenticate the identity of callers, communicate if a caller's identification was spoofed, and trace call origination.

"Phonexa's STIR/SHAKEN compliance assures that our telecommunications systems and controls are tailored to protect parties on both ends of the phone call, thus ensuring a better overall caller experience," said Lilit Davtyan, CEO of Phonexa. "Our telecommunications practices are suitably designed to foster trust among call recipients, which makes them more likely to answer your calls. With today's economic climate, it doesn't make sense to risk losing business when more and more consumers are increasingly cost-conscious with their day-to-day expenses. Our STIR/SHAKEN certification is a testament to the value Phonexa places on security and transparency."

The certification was issued by Neustar, a Secure Telephone Identity Certification Authority (STI-CA) providing STIR/SHAKEN certificate services to compliant voice service providers.

FCC regulations require all voice service providers and carriers to fully comply with STIR/SHAKEN protocols.

Learn more about what STIR/SHAKEN compliance means for your company.

To learn more about Phonexa's all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more, schedule a consultation or email [email protected]

About Phonexa: Phonexa is a performance marketing software and all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com .

Media Contact:

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa