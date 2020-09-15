Phonexa Named High Performer in G2 Grid for Inbound Call Tracking

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa , a multi-channel solution for lead tracking and distribution, was recently recognized as a leader in the inbound call tracking space by industry data aggregator and software review site, G2. The G2 Grid Report allows software users the space to give their input and better explain the value of different platforms in a complete and uniform manner.

This summer's survey scored products and vendors primarily through community reviews. The scores were then mapped on a familiar G2 Grid, allowing for easy comparison and clear peer-based recommendations. Phonexa was named a High Performer this year with an overall rating of 9.5 for Ease of Use and Quality Support, exceeding the average rating of 8.9-9.0 for both categories. Additionally, countless five-star reviews based on call tracking accuracy, budgeting, reporting, and forecasting were submitted. Users commented specifically attributing the tracking and reporting of Phonexa's lead management software, LMS SYNC , as "improving conversion and ROI month after month."

In addition to consumers using the seasonal G2 grid scores to compare products, talking to a sales representative to better understand how products will best meet the needs of a business is essential to streamlining the buying process. One reviewer credited the Phonexa team as being a steadfast part of their software integration process, stating that support is "very helpful when it comes to explaining every aspect of a tool."

"Understanding the true value of our platform through the information communicated in the most recent G2 report not only strengthens our efforts as a team committed to service but also energizes our future outlook towards continued innovation," says President and CEO David Gasparyan, "Like G2, Phonexa is committed to empowering customers to reach their full potential."

About Phonexa - Phonexa is an all-in-one lead tracking and distribution platform that empowers marketers to optimize inbound web and call campaigns. Phonexa's customizable tools for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting maximize workflow efficiency for publishers, affiliate networks, and direct advertisers. For more information, please visit www (dot) Phonexa (dot) com

