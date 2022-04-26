GLENDALE, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa has appointed Sara Malo as its Vice President of Partnerships, a newly created position in upper management for the all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

Phonexa Names Sara Malo as Vice President of Partnerships

In her new role, Malo will widen the scope of her previous responsibilities as Director of Sponsor and Exhibitor Success for MailCon — the email and omnichannel marketing conference that is owned and operated by Phonexa. Malo will shift her focus toward large-scale partnerships, business collaborations, and brand awareness for Phonexa and its sister companies.

"Many years ago, Phonexa was one of my largest partners, and now, here I am collaborating and making a difference with some of the most dynamic and innovative individuals in our industry," said Malo. "I look forward to creating meaningful personal and professional relationships that will drive excellent value for the company."

In her new role, Malo will work closely with Phonexa Chief Strategy Officer Amanda Farris to tackle an array of responsibilities in growing and expanding the company's Partnership Program , which highlights business development opportunities in referral, agency, and integration partnerships.

"There is nobody more qualified to take on this role than Sara. She is well-versed in partnership development through her extensive career in the digital marketing space," said Farris. "Her vast network will be an amazing addition to our growing division aimed at bringing in strategic alliances within our industry."

With a primary focus on connecting new and old clients, partners, and networks, Malo will create collaboration opportunities to increase the impact of Phonexa-driven initiatives and ultimately tying the right people with the right resources within the Phonexa family of brands.

"Sara's promotion is consistent with our mission to empower the brilliant women in our industry and arm them with opportunities and tools to go out into the field and conduct impactful business," said Lilit Davtyan, Phonexa's Chief Executive Officer. "Sara is one of those people-centric professionals who just recently helped bring over 100 women leaders under one roof for LinkUnite. I know she'll continue to empower our community in everything she does."

Malo is a seasoned marketer with over 20 years of experience in affiliate marketing and the marketing events industry. Her diverse background has driven her through an impressive portfolio of professional experiences in business development for Affiliate Grand Slam and client-centric positions during her seven-year tenure at Affiliate Summit.

Malo's promotion comes at a strategic and pivotal period for Phonexa, as the company doubles down on cultivating female-driven growth and initiatives, as well as efforts to develop more partnerships across its businesses.

To learn more about Malo, connect with her on LinkedIn .

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

Contact:

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa