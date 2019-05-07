Phonexa Receives High Performer Badge by Review Site G2 Crowd

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa, a Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions provider, has been awarded a High Performer Badge in the call tracking software category this Spring by the leading B2B reviews platform G2 Crowd.

Phonexa earns this High Performer Badge based on its 4.8-star ratings calculated from the reviews posted by its users on G2 Crowd. The reviews highlight the software's call tracking capabilities, ease of use and navigation, granular reporting, and excellent customer support. Many users mentioned how the software helped them gain deeper insights into their calls and marketing efforts, increasing their ROI.

G2 Crowd collects real-time and unbiased reviews from active users of the software. While posting the reviews, users are required to answer specific questions about their experience. Genuine and verified reviews provide real software insights to potential buyers and help them compare different tools and software to find the best one suited for their needs.

"It feels great to receive High Performer Badge based on our customers' positive reviews," said David Gasparyan, President of Phonexa. "This validates that our software is meeting and exceeding the expectations of our customers. We continue to improve the software based on the feedback received from our existing customers."

About Phonexa

Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing platform that offers business solutions for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting. Phonexa's customizable tools and features maximize workflow efficiency for publishers, affiliate networks, and direct advertisers. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

