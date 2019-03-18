Phonexa Spoofs History with New Commercial Highlighting Innovation

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa, a B2B Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions provider, has released a commercial that finds humor in a seminal event in the history of communication: the invention of the telephone.

Call Tracking Analytics Software by Phonexa | Too Good to Believe!

Set in 1876, the commercial centers on a pair of mismatched friends who have wildly different reactions to news of Alexander Graham Bell's invention—one is bursting with enthusiasm over the game-changing technology, while the other can't seem to wrap his head around what exactly the new device does. The hook of the ad draws comparisons between the unbelievable nature of the telephone and the innovative solutions provided by Phonexa's all-in-one marketing platform.

Two talented comedic actors star in the spot. Stand-up comedian Barry Rothbart, who can be seen in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street and the ABC sitcom Downward Dog, plays "Phillip" while actor Davey Jones, whose credits include Comedy Central's Key & Peele and Cartoon Network's Adventure Time, plays "Cornelius." The commercial was directed by Andy Landen (Sequoia) and was produced by Giles Andrew (Dean, Hits).

While the commercial is humorous in tone, Phonexa doesn't see putting its platform in the same breath as the invention of the telephone as wholly laughable. Phonexa President David Gasparyan explains: "Sometimes it can be difficult to understand just how impactful new technology can be and that is what the commercial pokes fun at. With our platform, we believe we are offering businesses a revolutionary new way to manage their marketing efforts and increase their ROI."

To view the commercial and get more information about Phonexa's platforms, visit www.Phonexa.com.

About Phonexa

Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing platform that offers business solutions for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting. Phonexa's customizable tools and features maximizes workflow efficiency for publishers, affiliate networks, and direct advertisers. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

Media Contact

Marina Moskalenko

211037@email4pr.com

844-746-6392

SOURCE Phonexa

Related Links

https://phonexa.com

