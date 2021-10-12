GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software company Phonexa's run of creative recognition continues to roar as the company's digital ad series "The Unofficial History of Innovation" netted a trio of w3 awards across the Branded Entertainment categories of B2B, Commercials, and Comedy.

The three-part comical series consists of "The Startup," "The Telephone," and "The Internet" and each installment pokes fun at the seminal moments in technology and the human response to tech advancements.

Phonexa Wins Trio Of w3 Branded Entertainment Awards For Digital Ad Series

Over the summer, the series claimed two platinum MUSE Creative Awards for Best Video in the Comedy and B2B categories, a Viddy Platinum Award for Best Ad Campaign, and a dotCOMM award for Best Video Series.

The series also has received a total of three AVA Digital Awards, three MarCom Awards, and a Telly Award.

"I love seeing that Phonexa's creative efforts aren't going unnoticed by the international creative community," said Armen Karaoghlanian, Chief Marketing Officer of Phonexa. "Receiving three w3 awards attests to that. This type of recognition motivates our team to be better and create more impactful content that resonates and makes a difference in the digital marketing world."

Administered and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), the w3 awards honors and recognizes influential and distinguished contributions to digital marketing. The video entries are judged based on content, technical execution, implementation, and overall experience.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

Media Contact:

Manouk Akopyan

818-800-0000

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonexa

Related Links

http://www.Phonexa.com

