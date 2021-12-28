Phonexa's 2021 Marked by Meteoric Growth, New Brand Positioning and Prominent Accolades

Dec 28, 2021, 08:36 ET
GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The calendar year of 2021 shaped to be a record one for Phonexa, as the marketing automation platform marked more momentous milestones in developing its turnkey software and company across all fronts.
By building, developing, and adding a series of new functionalities and advanced features to its suite of products, Phonexa utilized its unique positioning in the industry to help partners and clients alike leverage the marketing technology they need to double down on reaching result-driven outcomes across all lead generation industries.
In 2021 alone, Phonexa's robust software reached new heights, like:
- Introducing an all-in-one suite for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more, with prominent products to support end-to-end marketing.
- Debuting three new products in Lynx (click tracking), Cloud PBX (cloud phone system) and Opt-Intel (suppression list management).
- Launching the Ping Post Calls 2.0 integration as a product feature to Call Logic, Phonexa's call tracking and distribution software.
The company further maximized its dedication to remaining close and connected with clients, with the team attending dozens of conferences, meetups, and webinars in order to listen and identify industry pain points and cultivate new partnerships.
Phonexa's C-level executives earned media coverage from honorable outlets such as Forbes Technology Council, Forbes Finance Council, the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Business Journal, and AdAge, among others.
Phonexa's innovative efforts were also front and center via:
- Quarterly high ranks in G2 with awards across a cavalcade of categories showcasing its sales and customer support teams.
- Separate nominations and awards from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Business Journal and TITAN Business Awards, respectively, for President David Gasparyan as well as CEO and CFO Lilit Davtyan.
- A series of 28 awards and recognitions for the company's "The Unofficial History of Innovation" ad series.
- Being certified as a "Great Place To Work" for the second consecutive year.
- Glendale Tech Week's "Best Culture" Award for the company, with CMO Armen Karaoghlanian being named "2021 Young Entrepreneur of the Year."
- Hosting an awards luncheon and ceremony for first responders in Glendale.
These were just some of Phonexa's accomplishments and achievements throughout the calendar year.
Whether it was helping enterprise businesses tackle marketing challenges or cultivating its impact-driven role in various tech communities, Phonexa remained true to its core values and innovative track record throughout 2021, with a vision of continuing that streak onward.
"2021 brought a lot of great growth to our company. We grew our teams and businesses across the United States, United Kingdom and Ukraine, reinvested in our employees by cultivating new leaders with promotions, and noticeably grew our female leadership in the C-level," said David Gasparyan, President of Phonexa. "We also designed industry-leading products that we're incredibly proud of. This is just a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our diverse teams across the world who come to work every day with a common goal and mission to dominate the industry. We will see the foundations of that mission in 2022, and beyond."
About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services.
