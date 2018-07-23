Phore Blockchain Supports 'Tour De Crypto' to Raise Cryptocurrency Awareness and Blockchain Adoption for Charity

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phore Blockchain, a leading blockchain platform and cryptocurrency called PHR, is pleased to announce its support of Tour de Crypto, a cross-country cycling event intended to promote the use of cryptocurrencies and raise awareness for the many benefits they offer to individuals, businesses, and as a donation medium for charitable causes.

Phore Blockchain is pleased be a Community Contributor of the first annual Tour De Crypto cross-country event that will raise awareness for the benefits of cryptocurrencies and support donations for the non-profit charity, Houston Area Women's Center (HAWC).

This year's event has the goal of raising $1,000,000 USD worth of cryptocurrencies and USD donations, 100% of which will be awarded to the Houston Area Women's Center (HAWC), a non-profit organization that has been operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for over 40 years. HAWC works to end domestic and sexual violence through advocacy, counseling, shelter and support services which are free of charge, confidential and available to everyone. HAWC has a 4-star rating on Charity Navigator and will accept a select group of cryptocurrencies, including PHR, as a direct form of donation.

"Phore could not be more excited to support Tour de Crypto and HAWC. This event will help raise awareness for the many benefits cryptocurrencies offer and how non-profit organizations, can leverage those benefits," said Phore Blockchain Co-CEO, Thomas Ambler. "Cryptocurrencies can offer lower transaction and processing fees, faster and more efficient transactions, access to a global network of international donors, transparency and security."

Phore Blockchain is also pleased to announce that in addition to its initial donation as a Community Contributor of Tour de Crypto, Phore will match PHR donations one-to-one, up to 5,000 PHR through October 31, 2018.

The tour kicks off its 3,772-mile journey on Friday, September 14th from Hamptons, NY, with two riders, Jason Berlin and Jovel Velasquez. A driver, videographers and an audio crew will accompany and record the cross-country tour. Coverage of their journey will be broadcast through live feeds and shared on multiple social media platforms so audiences can follow the tour. The team also hopes to compile the events of their journey into a documentary film that can be shared with a global audience.

"We are happy to have Phore Blockchain on board to support this event," said Tour de Crypto Founder and Rider, Jason Berlin. "In addition to being a solid project, Phore shares our vision of gaining mass adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, as well as supporting philanthropic efforts."

The Tour de Crypto route consists of 16 stops, which include all major cities along with way, as well as the World Crypto Con event, in Las Vegas, NV, from October 31 to November 2. The 2018 tour will end in Huntington Beach, CA, on November 9. Tour de Crypto intends to launch additional excursions every year to solidify and strengthen their message.

About Phore Blockchain: Phore Blockchain enables the transfer of value across an accessible, standardized ecosystem, which is secure, flexible and scalable. The platform supports a variety of applications, ventures and a growing range of capabilities, including reliable and fast transactions that are either transparent or private, offers rewards for network participation, a decentralized marketplace and decentralized applications (dApps). Phore Blockchain also offers custom blockchain technologies and services for B2B clients. Learn more at https://phore.io.

About Tour de Crypto: Tour de Crypto is the first annual cross-country cycling tour created to help foster mass adoption of cryptocurrencies through good intentions. The event will educate non-profit agencies, charity event organizers, and the general population about the many benefits of using cryptocurrencies, including the support of charitable donations. For the complete tour schedule, to donate to HAWC, and to learn how you and your community can get involved, visit: https://www.tourdecrypto.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Berg, Head of Marketing, email: jenniferb@phore.io

Related Images

phore-blockchain-supports-tour-de.png



Phore Blockchain Supports Tour De Crypto 3,772 Mile Event



Phore Blockchain is pleased be a Community Contributor of the first annual Tour De Crypto cross-country event will raise awareness for the benefits of cryptocurrencies and support donations for the non-profit charity, Houston Area Women's Center (HAWC).

riders-jovel-velasquez-left-and.png



Riders Jovel Velasquez (Left) and Jason Berlin



Tour de Crypto riders Jovel Velasquez and Jason Berlin prepare for their journey.

tour-de-crypto-route-reaches.png



Tour De Crypto Route Reaches Across the US



The Tour De Crypto route begins in Hamptons, NY at the East Coast of the United States and ends 3,772 miles later in Huntington Beach, CA.

jason-berlin-tour-de-crypto.png



Jason Berlin, Tour De Crypto Founder and Rider



Jason Berlin is the founder and one of two riders in the Tour De Crypto, 57-day, 3,772 mile event to raise awareness for cryptocurrencies and support donations to the non-profit charity, Houston Area Women's Center (HAWC).

Related Links

Phore Blockchain Website

Tour De Crypto

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4d1jS7j_o5Q

SOURCE Phore Blockchain

Related Links

https://phore.io

