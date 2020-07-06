PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev Attends Opening of IUPAC Summer School on Green Chemistry

MOSCOW, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrey Guryev, the CEO of PhosAgro and President of the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association, today attended the opening ceremony of the Summer School on Green Chemistry hosted by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC).

PhosAgro, one of the world's leading producers of phosphate-based fertilizers, has traditionally been the general partner for the Summer School, which this year will host a record number of participants: more than 200 graduate students and young scientists developing innovations based on the principles of sustainable development, as well as some 40 leading professors and instructors from 45 countries.

In his welcoming remarks, Dr Pietro Tundo, the Chairman of the IUPAC Summer School and the UNESCO Chair in Green Chemistry at the Ca' Foscari University of Venice, noted that hosting such a large-scale event online – the result of the ongoing pandemic – was a complex but vital undertaking.

"During this time of crisis brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic, the subject of sustainable development is becoming increasingly important by the day. The scientific community should urge politicians to find solutions to environmental problems as soon as possible; this is exactly what societies are waiting for. We must remember that sustainable development is impossible without green chemistry," said Dr Tundo in explaining the urgency of the subject matter covered by the Summer School.

Dr Tundo added that about half of the Summer School participants were researchers from developing countries; he also thanked PhosAgro and its CEO Andrey Guryev personally for supporting young scientists from around the world.

Professor Christopher Brett, IUPAC's President, stressed that with the world facing the problems of environmental pollution and climate change, there was an urgent need to transition to sustainable development as soon as possible, adding that sustainable production in the chemical and energy industries was an important factor in doing so. In this respect, IUPAC is implementing a number of scientific programmes.

"First of all, I would like to note our joint programme with PhosAgro and UNESCO, Green Chemistry for Life, which was launched in 2013," said Professor Brett.

According to the professor, the enthusiasm, innovation and creativity of the Summer School participants were essential to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"I am certain that [the Summer School] will be successful and will provide an impetus for new ideas and cooperation in the area of green chemistry," said Professor Brett.

Natalia Tarasova, Director of the Institute of Chemistry and Problems of Sustainable Development at the Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia and a Board member of the International Science Council (ISC), agreed that green chemistry is an important tool for achieving sustainable development.

"On behalf of the ISC, I would like to express my gratitude to all the organisers of the Summer School, without whom it would not be possible to promote this idea around the world," said Ms Tarasova.

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev noted that, just as green chemistry is the driver of sustainable technological progress, quality education and science will help people transition to a mindset that is more focused on sustainability and awareness.

"At PhosAgro, we understand that supporting science and education is a long-term investment in our planet's future. It is the key to learning together, the key to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. That's why we have been working with UNESCO and IUPAC on the Green Chemistry for Life project for a long time, and that's why we consider the Summer Schools on Green Chemistry to be of vital importance," said Mr Guryev.

According to the PhosAgro CEO, the Summer School on Green Chemistry offers an excellent opportunity for young scientists to gather together in one forum to discuss their projects and scientific ideas.

"Take advantage of this chance to find a team of like-minded people to work with, to exchange experience in the area of green chemistry and to find joint solutions to global challenges such as climate change, waste management and threats to biodiversity conservation," said Mr Guryev.

