Phosphodiesterase (PDE) Inhibitors Market to Grow by USD 2.86 Bn, 40% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors market size is expected to grow by USD 2.86 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by application (oral, topical, and other ROA) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phosphodiesterase (PDE) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026

Phosphodiesterase (PDE) Inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America will lead the thermostatic radiator valve market during the forecast period. The region will account for 40% of the market's growth. The increased consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and adoption of urban lifestyle are the major factors that are contributing to the increased patient pool with lifestyle-related diseases, and thus driving the PDE inhibitors market growth in the region during the forecast period.

By application, the oral segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The oral segment is dominated by PDE inhibitors formulated in tablet dosage forms. Tablets are the most commonly used solid dosage forms, owing to their advantages and increasing popularity. The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases will ensure the continuous adoption of oral PDE inhibitors for their treatment, which would drive segment growth in the coming years.

Phosphodiesterase (PDE) Inhibitors Market: Driver and Trend

One of the key factors driving the global phosphodiesterase inhibitors industry growth is the growing adoption of poor lifestyle habits, leading to chronic diseases. As per the CDC, excessive alcohol consumption accounts for approximately 88,000 deaths every year in the US. Working adults aged between 20 and 64 years account for 1 in 10 deaths due to excessive alcohol intake. CDC also estimates that nearly 2,000 people smoke their first cigarette before the age of 18 years. Of these, more than 300 people become daily cigarette smokers. Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths every year, including 41,000 deaths due to second-hand smoke. Other factors such as rapid urbanization and modernization have further led to the adoption of poor lifestyle habits, which will further increase the risk, thereby, driving the market growth.

The application of novel technologies for PDE inhibitors development is one of the key phosphodiesterase inhibitors market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. PDE5 enzymes have an amino acid sequence and molecular structure similar to PDE6 and PDE11 and, hence, first-generation PDE5 inhibitors, such as sildenafil and vardenafil, are also competitive inhibitors of PDE6 and PDE11. The application of novel technologies for the development of PDE5 inhibitors is required to decrease their cross-reactivity with PDE6 and PDE11 enzymes. A similarity-based virtual screening technique, such as ZINC database, is used for this. In addition, PDE5 inhibitors, such as tadalafil, are known to block the potassium (K)-dependent HERG1 channel, the cardiac toxicity of the drug was tested through this database. The results thus obtained are of immense importance for researchers to design and develop novel, selective, and safe PDE5 inhibitors, which will further support the market growth.

Phosphodiesterase (PDE) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cristalia laboratory, Dong A Socio Holdings Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Gedeon Richter Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Therapeutics Corp., VIVUS LLC, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

