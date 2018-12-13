Phospholipase Enzyme Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report provides forecast and analysis of the global phospholipase enzyme market. It provides historical data of 2013, along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Kg). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators, along with an outlook on phospholipase enzymes for the global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global phospholipase enzyme market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current industry trends and opportunities for phospholipase enzymes. It also includes production process chain analysis. In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, market key players, and a strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of phospholipase enzyme manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, source, form, application, and region.



Through a detailed study of the market, our analysts have observed that there is a tendency amongst the end users of phospholipase enzymes to shift from towards microbial-sourced phospholipase enzymes, which is likely to result in an increase in market demand over the forecast period. The report further states that, the use of phospholipase enzymes in the food and beverages industry is likely to result in lucrative market opportunities for the producers of phospholipase enzymes targeting this segment.



The report includes the company profiles of key producers of phospholipase enzymes, and the revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. By source, the global phospholipase enzyme market is segmented into anima, botanical, and microbial. By application, the global phospholipase enzyme market is segmented as food and beverages, biofuel production, nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. The food and beverages segment is further sub-segmented into bakery, dairy, oil & fat processing, and flavor production.



For the estimation of revenue, regional average prices were obtained through quotes from numerous phospholipase enzyme manufacturers, exporters, and distributors. All key application segments have been considered, and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Some of the key data points collected for the modeling approach include food industry scenario, enzyme parent market outlook, usage of enzymes in food products, enzymes used in biofuels oil degumming, etc. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.



A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. This report covers market dynamics related to phospholipase enzymesthat include the drivers and trends driving each segment, and opportunities in the phospholipase enzymemarket. The report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the phospholipase enzymemarket in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of phospholipase enzymemanufacturers, and recent developments in the phospholipase enzymemarket space. Key participants in the phospholipase enzymemarket are EUCODIS Bioscience GmbH, Bioseutica B.V., Sanyo Fine Co., Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont Inc., AB Enzymes GmbH, Aumgene Biosciences, Genetrix Ingredients, Nagase America Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., and others.



Global Phospholipase Enzyme Market – By Product Type



Phospholipase A1



Phospholipase A2



Phospholipase B



Phospholipase C



Phospholipase D



Global Phospholipase Enzyme Market– By Form



Liquid



Powder



Global Phospholipase Enzyme Market – By Source



Animal



Botanical



Microbial



Global Phospholipase Enzyme Market– By Application



Food & Beverages



Bakery



Dairy



Oil & Fat Processing



Flavor Production



Biofuel Production



Nutraceuticals



Personal Care



Others



Global Phospholipase Enzyme Market – By Region



North America



Latin America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



China



India



Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



