Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application and Regional Forecast, 2021-2025

Regional Market Outlook

The Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market is segmented by geography (APAC and ROW). 100% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for the phosphoric acid fuel cell market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for energy and the development of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies will facilitate the phosphoric acid fuel cell market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.83% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.76 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 19.17 Regional analysis APAC and ROW Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key consumer countries South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, China, US, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Doosan Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Driver:

Rise in global energy demand:

There is a strong growth in the global energy demand owing to robust economic growth. It is propelled by countries such as China , the US, and India , which contribute more than 40% to the growth. Also, according to the IEA, the global electricity demand increased twofold during 1990-2016 and outpaced the growth in demand for other fuel sources. Compared to 2017, the global electricity demand is expected to grow twofold than the global energy demand, which is expected to rise by more than 25% by 2040. As of 2020, in India , the demand for electricity was growing at around 5% per year, owing to the country's aim of achieving universal electricity access by 2025. According to the IEA, the global population is expected to grow over nine billion by 2040. As a result, with the growth in population and economic activities, the demand for electricity is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Trend:

Favorable government regulation:

Phosphoric acid fuel cells are primarily used for stationary power applications in the form of micro-CHP systems and APUs, particularly in the residential and commercial sectors. In order to boost the adoption of clean energy sources such as micro-CHP systems in the residential and commercial sectors, government agencies across the world have put forth several regulations. For instance, Germany is undertaking measures for decarbonizing the economy to deal with climate change. The government has put forth several regulations and is offering incentives to support alternative and efficient power generation sources. Moreover, in order to minimize the administrative burden of installing micro-CHP systems, owners with an installed capacity of up to 2 kW are eligible to receive CHP surcharge payments as a flat one-time payment, corresponding to a subsidy of $2.75 per kW (2.4 per kW). PACE is a major EU project that aims at deploying the latest smart energy solutions of fuel cell micro-cogeneration at a large scale for private homes in Europe. Hence, owing to such regulations and initiatives undertaken by government agencies to boost the adoption of fuel cell-based micro-CHP systems across the world, the global phosphoric acid fuel cell market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

