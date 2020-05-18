Phosphorus Announces In-Home COVID-19 Viral And Antibody Testing Service In New York Metropolitan Area

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorus, a leading genomics firm headquartered in New York City and New Jersey, announced today that it has created two COVID-19 tests that are currently available for home delivery in the NYC metropolitan area through its in-home provider testing service. Tests are available for online order and are administered by a licensed healthcare provider at home. In-home test kits will soon be available for delivery outside of the New York Metropolitan area.

Phosphorus is offering two COVID-19 tests: a viral test to detect current infections as well as an antibody test to identify recent or past infections.

The first is a saliva-based test, a simple collection method in comparison to the prevalent swab-based ones administered in clinical settings. The second, an antibody test, can be performed on a routine blood sample.

"Both viral and antibody testing are crucial to understanding and containing COVID-19, as well as resuming normal daily activities," said Alexander Bisignano, co-founder and CEO of Phosphorus. "And yet, both tests continue to have limited accessibility through traditional clinical settings. We are taking the extra steps to meet the demand by creating tests that are sent directly to peoples' homes, while also ensuring great care by providing oversight by a healthcare professional who will also come to the home."

To order the tests, consumers must take the following steps:

Step 1—Choose and order test(s) through the online checkout process

Step 2—Complete a medical questionnaire via email (will be delivered within 1 business day of order)

Step 3—An independent physician will review consumer information to determine appropriateness for testing

Step 4—Once approved, consumer will be prompted to schedule an in-home appointment for sample collection by a licensed healthcare provider

Step 5—Results will be available within 72 hours after receipt at the laboratory. A physician consultation is available on request.

Phosphorus testing protocols use the strictest standards to ensure the most accurate and reliable test results, including having conducted clinical studies above the baseline requirements issued by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA). The company is in full compliance with FDA Guidelines for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease-2019 during a Public Health Emergency and submitted validation data under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authority. The tests were developed at Phosphorus' CLIA laboratory in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Phosphorus provides highly accurate genomics tests using next generation sequencing (NGS) technologies to healthcare providers and hospitals. The Phosphorus laboratory is CLIA and CAP certified and licensed for testing in all 50 states. It has re-oriented its operations to focus on COVID-19 testing in order to bring its sensitive testing methodologies and extensive experience in genomics to this public health crisis.

Learn more about the Phosphorus COVID-19 Testing here .

About Phosphorus

Phosphorus's mission is to improve human health by better understanding and harnessing the power of the human genome. Having built the most comprehensive, high-quality, and cost-effective portfolio of genetic tests, Phosphorus is able to increase access and quality of care in the burgeoning field of genomics. The company currently provides panel-based, constitutional genetic testing in the specialty areas of Fertility, Cardiology, Lipidology, Oncology, Pharmacogenetics, Ophthalmology, Neurology, and Pediatric/Metabolic disorders. Phosphorus also offers the PhosphorusONE proactive health screen - the most comprehensive genomic test for taking a proactive look at your health. Additionally, Phosphorus provides the Elements™ software platform to enable any laboratory to easily deploy any of the Phosphorus genetic tests on-premise as a local solution. For more information, please visit our website at phosphorus.com .

SOURCE Phosphorus

