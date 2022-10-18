Phosphorus Fertilizers Market to grow by USD 10.45 Bn; 57% growth to come from APAC -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Phosphorus Fertilizers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 10.45 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies APAC as the major market for phosphorous fertilizers. About 57% of the market growth is expected to originate from this region over the forecast period. The increasing prominence of agricultural activities in China, India, and Indonesia is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Get deeper insights into the market behavior across various segments and regions. Buy Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phosphorus Fertilizers Market 2022-2026

The global phosphorous fertilizers market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous large, medium, and small-scale manufacturers. Most of the large and established players in the market have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, while small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on various parameters such as price, quality, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The rivalry among vendors is intense, which encourages them to opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Low product differentiation offered by vendors further intensifies the market competition. Hence, to survive in a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to promote their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The market includes companies of varying sizes; while some companies are more specialized in terms of commodities, others have large financial resources. Technavio identifies AgroLiquid, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., Corteva Agriscience, Crop Quest Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Haifa Group, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Indorama Corp., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Nutrien Ltd., OCP SA, Peptech Biosciences Ltd., PhosAgro AG, Saskatchewan, The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA as major market participants. Request Sample PDF Report

Phosphorus Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global phosphorus fertilizers market is segmented as below:

Type

Grain and Oilseed



Fruits and Vegetables



Others

The market growth in the grain and oilseed segment was significant in 2021. The extensive use of phosphorous fertilizers in the cultivation of grains and oilseeds is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



South America



North America



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

APAC is the prominent market for phosphorous fertilizers. The demand for food in APAC is increasing due to the increasing population, increased per capita consumption, and a decline in arable land per person. Phosphorus fertilizers are widely used to improve the growth of crops in the region. In addition, the increased production of a wide range of fruits and vegetables is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The phosphorus fertilizers market report covers the following areas:

Phosphorus Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist phosphorus fertilizers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the phosphorus fertilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the phosphorus fertilizers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of phosphorus fertilizers market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Liquid Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: The global liquid fertilizer market is segmented by type (nitrogen, phosphate, potassium, and micronutrients) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The demand for nitrogenous liquid fertilizers is significant in the market. APAC is identified as the key market. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market 2022-2026: The global nitrogenous fertilizer market is segmented by product (urea, NPK, CAN and AN, DAP and MAP, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The demand for urea-based nitrogenous fertilizers has been significant in the market. APAC will emerge as the dominant region in the market. View Report Sample Here

Phosphorus Fertilizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.27 Regional analysis APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AgroLiquid, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., Corteva Agriscience, Crop Quest Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Haifa Group, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Indorama Corp., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Nutrien Ltd., OCP SA, Peptech Biosciences Ltd., PhosAgro AG, Saskatchewan, The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Grain and oilseed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Grain and oilseed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Grain and oilseed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Grain and oilseed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Grain and oilseed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Coromandel International Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Coromandel International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Coromandel International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Coromandel International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Coromandel International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 EuroChem Group AG

Exhibit 97: EuroChem Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: EuroChem Group AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: EuroChem Group AG - Key news



Exhibit 100: EuroChem Group AG - Key offerings

10.5 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC

Exhibit 108: Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC - Overview



Exhibit 109: Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC - Segment focus

10.8 Nutrien Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Nutrien Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Nutrien Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Nutrien Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Nutrien Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Nutrien Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 OCP SA

Exhibit 117: OCP SA - Overview



Exhibit 118: OCP SA - Business segments



Exhibit 119: OCP SA - Key news



Exhibit 120: OCP SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: OCP SA - Segment focus

10.10 PhosAgro AG

Exhibit 122: PhosAgro AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: PhosAgro AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: PhosAgro AG - Key offerings

10.11 Saudi Arabian Mining Co.

Exhibit 125: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. - Segment focus

10.12 The Mosaic Co.

Exhibit 129: The Mosaic Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: The Mosaic Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: The Mosaic Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: The Mosaic Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio