Phosphorus Receives Conditional Approval from New York State Department of Health for its GeneCompass™ Genetic Test: Available for $249

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorus, a leading preventative genomics company, today announced the receipt of conditional approval from the New York State Department of Health for its GeneCompass genetic test.

GeneCompass is the first medical-grade genetic test to cover a broad range of important preventable conditions, not just limited to inherited cancers or cardiovascular disorders. GeneCompass also includes genetics related to endocrinology, vision loss, hearing loss, infertility, neurology, pharmacogenetics and wellness. In addition to the holistic nature of the test, it is available at a price point on par with consumer genetic ancestry tests at $249.

"Our goal is to make preventative genetic testing the norm in medicine. Due to vestigial structures in our healthcare system, patients are sometimes not treated for preventable conditions until they exhibit symptoms" said Alex Bisignano, Founder and CEO of Phosphorus. "The GeneCompass test can help physicians identify each individual's unique health risks and form a preventative management plan to live a longer and healthier life."

The GeneCompass test kit can be purchased online at Phosphorus.com . After purchase, a kit is sent via FedEx to a consumer's desired address. Following instructions provided within, the patient registers for an account online and collects a saliva sample to be returned to the Phosphorus lab in Secaucus, NJ using a prepaid FedEx label included in the kit. The consumer receives results within 3-4 weeks and is contacted by a genetic counselor if appropriate.

About Phosphorus

Phosphorus' mission is to extend and improve lives by making genomics a foundational part of everyone's health and wellness journey. Having built the most comprehensive, high-quality, and cost-effective portfolio of genetic tests, Phosphorus is able to increase access and quality of care in the burgeoning field of genomics. Additionally, Phosphorus provides the Elements™ software platform to enable any laboratory to easily deploy any of the Phosphorus genetic tests on-premise as a local solution.

For more information, please visit our website at phosphorus.com .

