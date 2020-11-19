Phosplatin Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data from Phase I Study of PT-112 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the ASH Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosplatin Therapeutics LLC, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology therapeutics, today announced that data from a Phase I Dose Escalation Study of its lead candidate PT-112, an immunogenic cell death (ICD) inducer, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place virtually from December 5-8, 2020.

Title: A Phase I Dose Escalation Study of PT-112 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma



Abstract availability: Saturday, December 5 through Monday, December 7, 2020, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Pacific Time), on the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition site and the Phosplatin Therapeutics web site



Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I



Lead Author: Taxiarchis Kourelis, M.D., Division of Hematology, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine Rochester, Minnesota

Under this year's virtual meeting format, Dr. Kourelis will present a pre-recorded, narrated slide presentation on the multi-center dose escalation study of PT-112 in multiple myeloma patients who are relapsed or refractory to available therapy (NCT03288480). The study was designed and launched following non-clinical work conducted in the Cancer Genetics Laboratory of P. Leif Bergsagel, M.D. at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About PT-112

PT-112 is a novel small molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate that possesses a unique pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), through the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that bind to dendritic cells and lead to downstream immune effector cell recruitment in the tumor microenvironment. PT-112 represents the best-in-class small molecule inducer of this immunological form of cancer cell death and is currently under Phase II development. Further, PT-112 harbors a property known as osteotropism, or the propensity of the drug to reach its highest concentrations in certain areas of the bone, making it a candidate for treatment of patients with cancers that originate in, or metastasize to, the bone. The ﬁrst in-human study of PT-112 demonstrated an attractive safety proﬁle and evidence of long-lasting responses among heavily pre-treated patients and won "Best Poster" within the Developmental Therapeutics category at the ESMO 2018 Annual Congress. The combination Phase Ib study of PT-112 with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor avelumab in solid tumors was reported in an oral presentation at the ESMO 2020 Virtual Congress. The Phase I study in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma to be presented at ASH is the third completed Phase I study of PT-112.

About Phosplatin Therapeutics

Phosplatin Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company that holds exclusive global license to phosphaplatins, a family of small molecules rationally designed to circumvent the mechanisms of drug resistance and toxicity commonly associated with chemotherapeutic regimens. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is a novel chemical entity under clinical development that exhibits a unique combination of properties, including immunogenic cell death and osteotropism. Clinical data generated to date across three Phase I studies have demonstrated single-agent anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability proﬁle, and two Phase II studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work to date has spanned ﬁfteen countries and been funded by private investors and family investment ofﬁces in the United States, Europe and Asia, along with a sub-license agreement for the development, commercialization and use of PT-112 in Greater China. The company sponsors the ongoing clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pﬁzer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada).

CONTACTS:

Phosplatin Therapeutics

Taylor Young

Senior Director of Strategic Development

Tel: +1 646 380 2441

Email: [email protected]

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: +1 646 277 1282

Email: [email protected]

Media:

Mark Corbae

Tel: +1 203 682 8288

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Phosplatin Therapeutics

Related Links

http://phosplatin.com

