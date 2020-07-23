Phosplatin Therapeutics Receives Notice of US Patent Issuance for PT-112 as Therapeutic Agent for Treatment of Bone or Blood Cancers

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosplatin Therapeutics LLC, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology therapeutics, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent No. 10,668,080, entitled: "Phosphaplatin Compounds as Therapeutics Agents for Treatment of Bone or Blood Cancers." The granted claims are directed to the use of (pyrophosphato)platinum(II) or (pyrophosphato)platinum(IV) complexes, inclusive of the Company's lead compound, PT-112, as therapeutic agents for the treatment of bone and blood cancers, such as multiple myeloma, or solid tumor cancers that metastasize to bone, such as metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

"This issuance marks an important additional step in strengthening the protection of our intellectual property for PT-112, as we continue to study it as both a monotherapy and in combination across a range of cancers, including mCRPC and multiple myeloma," said Robert Fallon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phosplatin Therapeutics.

PT-112's pleiotropic mode of action avoids the drug resistance mechanisms common to conventional anti-cancer therapy. Further, it leads to immunogenic cell death (ICD), a rare form of anti-cancer action that promotes an adaptive immune response to the tumor. PT-112 has been validated as an ICD-inducing agent, and also reported to induce durable responses in Phase I patients at soft tissue sites of disease, characteristic of immune involvement. The drug's pyrophosphate moiety, additionally, is believed to be responsible for directing it at highest concentrations to the mineralized bone (osteotropism).

"Beyond its other features, PT-112's osteotropism leads us to posit that it has attractive development opportunities related to bone site of disease," said Mr. Fallon. "This patent issuance allows us to pursue such development with added confidence."

About PT-112

PT-112 is the first small molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate developed in oncology therapeutics. PT-112 promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), or the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that lead to downstream immune effector cell recruitment in the tumor microenvironment. PT-112 represents a potential best-in-class small molecule inducer of this immunological form of cancer cell death, and is under Phase II development. The first-in-human study of PT-112 demonstrated an attractive safety profile and evidence of long-lasting responses among heavily pre-treated patients, and won "Best Poster" at the ESMO 2018 Annual Congress within the Developmental Therapeutics category. The novelty of its pyrophosphate moiety also results in osteotropism, or the propensity of the drug to reach the mineralized bone. This property is of interest in cancer types that originate in bone, or frequently lead to metastatic bone involvement, such as metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The first human clinical results in mCRPC were presented at the 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium on February 13, 2020.

About Phosplatin Therapeutics

Phosplatin Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company that holds exclusive global license to phosphaplatins, a family of small molecules rationally designed to circumvent the mechanisms of drug resistance and toxicity commonly associated with chemotherapeutic regimens. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is a novel chemical entity under clinical development that exhibits a unique combination of properties, including immunogenic cell death and osteotropism. Clinical data generated to date across three Phase I studies have demonstrated single agent anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability profile. The company's research and development work to date has spanned fifteen countries and been funded by private investors and family investment offices in the United States, Europe and Asia, along with a sub-license agreement for the development, commercialization and use of PT-112 in Greater China. The company also is sponsoring an ongoing clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada).

