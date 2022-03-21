Photo Editing Software Market: 36% of Growth to Originate from North America | Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2020 - 2024

Download Free sample Report for more insights on Photo Editing Software Market that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2020-2024

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for photo editing software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.

The rise in social media advertising, presence of major fashion houses, and the growth of the online advertising market will facilitate the photo editing software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The photo editing software market report offers information on several market vendors, including ACD Systems International Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Corel Corp., CyberLink Corp., DxO Labs, Inmagine Group, Lightricks Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ACD Systems International Inc.- The company offers ACDSee Photo Editor 10. The product is used for editing original photos and enhancing photos with pixel-based editing tools, precision targeting, filters and adjustments, and drawing elements.

Corel Corp.- The company offers PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate. It is an all-in-one photo editing and design software featuring advanced photo editing and graphic design tools from Corel.

DxO Labs- The company offers DxO PhotoLab 4. It is a raw processing and image-editing program that specialises in high-quality lens corrections and advanced RAW processing.

Market Dynamics

The increasing smartphone penetration coupled with rising applications of AI in photo editing process is notably driving the photo editing software market growth, although factors such as the availability of free photo editing software may impede the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user (commercial and personal). The photo editing software market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Commercial Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

By geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). North America will register the highest growth rate among the other regions. Therefore, the photo editing software market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

Photo Editing Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 394.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACD Systems International Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Corel Corp., CyberLink Corp., DxO Labs, Inmagine Group, Lightricks Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

