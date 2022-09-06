Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Report 2022: Increasing Preference Among Millennials and Enterprises for Personalized and Corporate Gifting Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photo printing and merchandise market reached a value of US$ 19 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Rapid urbanization across the globe, especially in developing economies, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of smartphones and tablets to click and process high-resolution images in place of professional cameras is driving the market growth.

These portable devices offer enhanced flexibility and customizability to the photo editors and merchandise vendors, thereby enabling them to provide innovative printing and merchandise solutions to the consumers. In line with this, the increasing preference among millennials and enterprises for personalized and corporate gifting has enhanced the demand for photo printing and merchandise.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of lenticular printing for high-definition prints, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. It is widely used for creating 3D prints with an illusion of depth on the merchandise. Other factors, including increasing consumer expenditure capacities, along with the proliferation of social media platforms and e-commerce retail channels, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global photo printing and merchandise market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, printing type, device used and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type:

Prints

Wall Arts

Cards

Photo Gifts

Photo Books

Calendars

Others

Breakup by Printing Type:

Digital Printing

Film Printing

Breakup by Device Used:

Desktop

Mobile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Instant Kiosk

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

