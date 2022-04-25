Photo Printing and Merchandise Market to register a growth of USD 5.35 billion| Rise in gifting culture is a key driver | Technavio

Apr 25, 2022, 09:36 ET
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The photo printing and merchandise market share is estimated to grow by USD 5.35 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94%. Factors such as the rise in gifting culture are significantly driving the photo printing and merchandise market.
The report on "Photo Printing and Merchandise Market by Product, Device, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. These factors will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market key highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.02%
- Key market segments: Product (photo only, wall decor, photo cards, photo gifts, and calendars), distribution channel (online, retail, and kiosk), device (desktop and mobile), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
- Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 44%
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 5.35 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.02
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Driver
- Rise in gifting culture
The evolution of the gifting culture has led to a rise in the sale of photo printing and merchandise. The trend of digitalization across the world and the growing number of Internet users are propelling the gifting landscape across the world. The availability of online retailing is increasing, which makes it easier for consumers to browse through and choose products from a variety of options. This is likely to fuel the growth of the global photo printing and merchandise market.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market challenge
- Negative effects of digitalization
The proliferation of online photo storage websites has affected the global photo printing and merchandise market. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the demand for digital photo frames among consumers. The rise in the availability of such options is reducing the need to print photos. This might restrict the growth of the global photo printing and merchandise market.
Key market vendors insights
The photo printing and merchandise market is fragmented. Vendors are using growth strategies such as acquiring smaller and regional players to expand their global reach and stay ahead of the competition.
Some of the key market vendors are:
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Greetings Corp.
- Card Factory Plc
- Cimpress Plc
- District Photo Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Prodigi Group Ltd.
- Shutterfly Inc.
- Tesco Plc
- Walmart Inc.
Key Segment Analysis by Product
- Photo only
The photo only segment will account for a major share of the photo printing and merchandise market during the forecast period. The potential of the market for photo printing has increased with a rise in the number of digital photographs.
- Wall décor
- Photo cards
- Photo gifts
- Calendars
Regional Market Analysis
North America will account for 44% of the photo printing and merchandise market share growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the photo printing and merchandise market. The growth of the gifting culture will drive the photo printing and merchandise market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Photo only - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Calendars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device
- Desktop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Greetings Corp.
- Card Factory Plc
- Cimpress Plc
- District Photo Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Prodigi Group Ltd.
- Shutterfly Inc.
- Tesco Plc
- Walmart Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
