Photo Shoot Event to Benefit Southern Nevada Conservancy

On June 14th at 10am, Las Vegas wedding company Cactus Collective Weddings will hold a photo shoot event at The Gathering Place studio, with all proceeds benefitting Southern Nevada Conservancy.

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top elopement and micro-weddings company, Cactus Collective Weddings, announces their charitable initiative, Cactus Cares. Cactus Collective Weddings is known for creating exquisitely appointed, intimate, and environmentally sustainable weddings in picturesque locations. Each quarter, Cactus Collective Weddings will select a new 501c3 non-profit organization to donate its time and resources to.

On June 14th Cactus Cares will be holding a photo shoot event benefitting the Southern Nevada Conservancy. Couples, families, or friends who want to make great memories can be professionally photographed while contributing to a great cause. A $100 donation per photo session is suggested, with all proceeds going to the Southern Nevada Conservancy.

Cactus Collective Weddings is teaming up with local Las Vegas natural light studio and lifestyle space, The Gathering Place, for this photo shoot event. The Gathering Place features fun, whimsical, and elegant photo backdrops and settings for the most memorable photography experiences.

Cactus Collective Weddings is famous for creating memorable elopements and intimate destination micro-weddings with picturesque Las Vegas-area backdrops, including: Valley of Fire, Cactus Joe's Plant Nursery, Red Rock Canyon, Dry Lake Bed, and Floyd Lamb Park to name a few. Clients are able to frame their wedding day with some of the region's most stunning natural wonders.

For more information about Cactus Collective Weddings' Cactus Cares Photo Shoot Event at The Gathering Place to benefit the Southern Nevada Conservancy , and to sign up, please visit https://cactus-collective.com/cactus-cares .

About Cactus Collective Weddings

Founded by McKenzi Taylor in 2017, Cactus Collective Weddings offers chic, stylish, and affordable elopement and micro-wedding packages for adventurous couples. Cactus Collective Weddings has helped more than 1,000 couples from around the world take the overwhelm and stress out of organizing an intimate Las Vegas or San Diego destination wedding. McKenzi Taylor is a Wedding International Professionals Associate (WIPA) Board Member, has been awarded Wedding Wire Couples' Choice Award, and has been featured in media outlets including the New York Times, Bridal Guide Magazine, and Brides Magazine.

Examples of professional photography shot at The Gathering Place studio:

https://tayloredphotomemories.pixieset.com/marketingcactuscollective/thegatheringplace/

