Photocure announces new Cevira patent in Europe

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE:PHO) today announces that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted patent EP 2983780 covering the commercial Cevira® device in Europe until 2034.

Cevira is a photodynamic drug-device combination product under development for non-surgical treatment of high-grade cervical dysplasia. In July 2019, Photocure announced that it had entered into a License Agreement providing Asieris Meditech Co., Ltd (Asieris) with a world-wide license to develop and commercialize Cevira for the treatment of HPV induced cervical precancerous lesions. In July 2020, Asieris received China NMPA's approval to start a global Phase III clinical trial for APL-1702 (Cevira).

The EP 2983780 patent covering the commercial Cevira device in Europe, will expire 09 April 2034.

Notes to editors

About Cevira

Cevira® is a photodynamic drug-device combination product that is being developed for non-surgical treatment of high-grade cervical dysplasia. Cevira® is easily placed on the cervix by the gynecologist and removed by the patient, with no disruption of normal daily activities. Only one or two treatments are needed.

About Cervical dysplasia

High-grade cervical squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL) is a precancerous condition caused by a persistent HPV infection, a highly prevalent sexually transmitted disease resulting in approximately 10 million cases with high grade disease and > 500 000 new cases of cervical cancer each year. In China, 1-2% of women have HSIL each year. Currently, surgical excision is the most common treatment option offered to women with cervical high-grade dysplasia. In women of childbearing age in particular there is a high medical need for a non-surgical option which preserves the cervical anatomy and function. No such medical alternative is approved to date.

About Photocure

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

All trademarks mentioned in this release are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:



Photocure

Dan Schneider

President and CEO

Tel: +1-609 759-6515

Email: [email protected]

Erik Dahl

CFO

Tel: +47 45055000

Email: [email protected]

Media and IR enquiries:



Geir Bjørlo

Corporate Communications (Norway)

Tel: +47 91540000

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-announces-new-cevira-patent-in-europe,c3210191

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Photocure