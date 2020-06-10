Photocure ASA: Streaming Details for AGM and Announcement of Sustainability Report

OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO) today announces the company's first sustainability report, which will be presented at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 17:00 CET. The AGM will be live streamed and Dan Schneider, President & Chief Executive Officer, will provide a general company update.

The Photocure Annual General Meeting will be held at Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS' premises in Tjuvholmen allé 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway on 10 June 2020 at 17:00 CET. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders have been encouraged to exercise their shareholder rights without attending in person through advance voting or by providing a proxy to the Chairman of the board of directors or the person he authorizes within 5 June 16:00 CET. The AGM will be live streamed, and questions can be submitted throughout the event. The AGM will be held in English and can be followed at:

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200610_4/

"In Photocure, we focus all our efforts and resources on delivering transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. We are proud of our unique technology, making bladder cancer cells glow bright pink, which to date has helped treat over 500 000 patients worldwide. The primary growth geographies for Photocure are the U.S. and European markets with large untapped market opportunities. Our highly regulated business has an economic, social and environmental impact on our surroundings and stakeholders, most importantly the positive contribution to the patients' lives, the economies and the societies in which we operate. Today, we present our first ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) report and have set goals for how to improve our work in the future. I hope this report will provide new insight for our stakeholders about our response to the sustainability challenges and opportunities for our business and society," says Dan Schneider, President & Chief Executive Officer of Photocure.

Guided by the Euronext ESG guidelines and GRI Standards, Photocure has implemented a process based on stakeholder inclusiveness and materiality to ensure that Photocure reports on the most material topics for the company and the industry. During the spring of 2020 Photocure has completed its first materiality assessment and undertaken systematic stakeholder dialogue, although simplified due to the effect of Covid-19 on stakeholder groups. The materiality assessment will ensure that the reporting is aligned with the group's business objectives, supports the strategy and minimizes risks.

The materiality assessment is focused around key sustainability topics, taking into account the interests of stakeholders and civil society. They include the quality and safety of Photocure's products, how they are produced and purchased, as well as the working environment of its employees. As for the business and risk minimization, the material topics include ethical conduct in business relationships, in research and development and when working with personal data.

"For Photocure as a pharmaceutical company, I believe responsibility, transparency and sustainability must be integrated in our business model and strategy. For us, efficient, high-quality products produced, sold and used in a responsible manner is what makes us a successful company, in addition to our people and culture. Our values constitute key premises for the company, both internally and externally. Photocure's mission is to deliver transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. We seek to do so in a responsible way and we will continue to do our part to build a better future based on the foundation of diversity, equality, respect and inclusion," Schneider concludes.

Photocure's ESG report for 2019 and the company presentation by Dan Schneider are enclosed.

