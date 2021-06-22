Photocure: Asieris Announces First Patient Administration in Europe within the Phase III Clinical Trial for APL-1702 (Cevira)

OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE:PHO) today announces that its partner Asieris Pharmaceuticals (Asieris) has administered the first European patient in its phase III clinical trial for APL-1702 (Cevira®).

Asieris announced dosing of the first patient in Europe in its multinational, multicenter, Phase III clinical trial called APRICITY that started last November. The photodynamic drug-device combination product APL-1702, Cevira®, licensed to Asieris by Photocure, is being developed for a novel non-surgical treatment of cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL).

"The multinational phase III clinical trial for Cevira is an important milestone towards a non-surgical treatment of high-grade cervical dysplasia. This step shows once more that our partner Asieris is making great progress and is on track with their clinical program and development of this innovative photodynamic drug-device combination," says Daniel Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of Photocure.

In China, the clinical trial application for APL-1702, Cevira multinational Phase III trial was approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in July 2020. Photocure reported Asieris' dosing of the first patient in China on November 11, 2020 (https://photocure.com/news/asieris-announces-first-patient-administration-in-the-global-phase-iii-clinical-trial-for-apl-1702-cevira/).

HSIL is a pre-cancerous condition caused by a persistent HPV infection. Each year there are approximately 10 million cases of high-grade disease and over 500,000 new cases of cervical cancer worldwide. In China, approximately 2% of women develop HSIL each year.

About Cevira



Cevira® is a photodynamic drug-device combination product that is being developed for non-surgical treatment of high-grade cervical dysplasia. Cevira is easily placed on the cervix by the gynecologist and removed by the patient, with no disruption of normal daily activities. Only one or two treatments are needed.

About Cervical dysplasia



High grade cervical squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL) is a precancerous condition caused by a persistent HPV infection, a highly prevalent sexually transmitted disease resulting in approximately 10 million cases with high grade disease and > 500 000 new cases of cervical cancer each year. In China, approximately 2% of women have HSIL each year. Currently, surgical excision is the most common treatment option offered to women with cervical high-grade dysplasia. In women of childbearing age in particular there is a high medical need for a non-surgical option which preserves the cervical anatomy and function. No such medical alternative is approved to date.

About Photocure ASA



Photocure, The Bladder Cancer Company, delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com

