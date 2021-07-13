Photocure: New data presented at EAU 2021 highlight the effects of blue light cystoscopy on detection and recurrence of bladder cancer

OSLO, Norway, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), the Bladder Cancer Company, announces highlights from a successful European Association of Urology virtual congress, continuing the steady flow of new scientific data being presented on the importance of Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC®) in Bladder Cancer management.

The EAU annual meeting is one of the largest international meetings in the urology calendar, showcasing the latest and most relevant knowledge in urology. This year's event was held virtually on July 8-12, 2021. Two poster presentations in the EAU scientific program featured the blue light cystoscopy procedure:

Poster 0716: Early PDD cystoscopy after BCG induction for high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer significantly increased the detection of BCG-refractory tumors

This presentation focused on a trial comparing the use of white light and blue light cystoscopy and the respective detection rates of BCG refractory tumors. The study included 136 consecutive patients with high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) diagnosed from January 2017 to December 2020. All patients underwent initial BLC TURBT* and restaging TURBT if needed, followed by full-dose BCG.

Within 8 weeks following induction, all patients had both white light and blue light cystoscopy to assess the presence of bladder cancer with the following results: Bladder cancer was diagnosed in 32 out of 136 patients (24%). In the patients diagnosed with bladder cancer, thirteen BCG-refractory tumors were detected with WL, and 14 additional BCG-refractory tumors were detected with PDD, which lead to a change in management of their NMIBC.

The authors concluded that systematic use of PDD with blue light after BCG induction increased the detection of BCG-refractory tumors and lead to significant modification in the treatment of high risk NMIBC.

Read the full abstract on the congress website: https://resource-centre.uroweb.org/resource-centre/EAU21/221514/Abstract/

Poster 0717: Time to turn on the blue lights: A systematic review and meta-analysis of photodynamic diagnosis for bladder cancer

This presentation featured a systematic review and meta-analysis to assess the effect of photodynamic diagnosis (PDD) with blue light compared to white light cystoscopy on recurrence rates in patients diagnosed with NMIBC. 12 Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs) were included in the analysis, looking at recurrence rate outcomes at 12 and 24 months. PDD was found to reduce recurrence at both time points. The authors concluded that this meta-analysis provides high quality evidence of moderate certainty rating for the efficacy of PDD with blue light in reducing recurrence rates and improving recurrence-free survival, compared to white light, in NMIBC. This effect is observed over at least a 2-year period and appears to persist up to 5 years.

Read the full abstract on the congress website: https://resource-centre.uroweb.org/resource-centre/EAU21/222525/Abstract/

"These new study results continue to emphasize the importance of performing a more complete TURBT using Blue Light Cystoscopy in the treatment of bladder cancer, and also demonstrate the strong interest from the scientific community to investigate the BLC procedure in NMIBC management. BLC has been shown to clinically increase TURBT quality, more accurately stage disease for treatment, and enable better recurrence monitoring, supporting the long-term utility to help improve the lives of patients with bladder cancer," said Dan Schneider, President and CEO of Photocure.

"As we continue to broaden the awareness of BLC with Hexvix throughout Europe, it is a privilege to participate in the EAU congress with a virtual presence, and to see so much enthusiasm when bringing this important product and procedure to new users in Europe," added Susanne Strauss, Vice President and General Manager Europe.

*TURBT: trans-urethral resection of bladder tumors

Note to editors:

All trademarks mentioned in this release are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA

About Bladder Cancer



Bladder cancer ranks as the seventh most common cancer worldwide with 1 720 000 prevalent cases (5-year prevalence rate)1a, 573 000 new cases and more than 200 000 deaths annually in 2020.1b

Approx. 75% of all bladder cancer cases occur in men.1 It has a high recurrence rate with an average of 61% in year one and 78% over five years.2 Bladder cancer has the highest lifetime treatment costs per patient of all cancers.3

Bladder cancer is a costly, potentially progressive disease for which patients have to undergo multiple cystoscopies due to the high risk of recurrence. There is an urgent need to improve both the diagnosis and the management of bladder cancer for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems alike.

Bladder cancer is classified into two types, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), depending on the depth of invasion in the bladder wall. NMIBC remains in the inner layer of cells lining the bladder. These cancers are the most common (75%) of all BC cases and include the subtypes Ta, carcinoma in situ (CIS) and T1 lesions. In MIBC the cancer has grown into deeper layers of the bladder wall. These cancers, including subtypes T2, T3 and T4, are more likely to spread and are harder to treat.4



1 Globocan. a) 5-year prevalence / b) incidence/mortality by population. Available at: https://gco.iarc.fr/today, accessed [April 2021].

2 Babjuk M, et al. Eur Urol. 2019; 76(5): 639-657

3 Sievert KD et al. World J Urol 2009;27:295–300

4 Bladder Cancer. American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/bladder-cancer.html

About Hexvix®/Cysview® (hexaminolevulinate HCl)

Hexvix/Cysview is a drug that preferentially accumulates in cancer cells in the bladder making them glow bright pink during Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC®). BLC with Hexvix/Cysview improves the detection of tumors and leads to more complete resection, fewer residual tumors, and better management decisions.

Cysview is the tradename in the U.S. and Canada, Hexvix is the tradename in all other markets. Photocure is commercializing Cysview/Hexvix directly in the U.S. and Europe, and has strategic partnerships for the commercialization of Hexvix/Cysview in China, Canada, Chile, Australia and New Zealand. Please refer to https://photocure.com/partnering-with-photocure/our-partners/ for further information on our commercial partners.



About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, and www.cysview.com.



