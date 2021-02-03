Photonics Market worth $837.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Photonics Market by Type (LED, Lasers, Detectors, Sensors and Imaging Devices, Optical Communication Systems & Networking Components, Consumer Electronics & Devices), Application End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Photonics Market is estimated to be USD 593.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 837.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1 % between 2020 to 2025. The Photonics market is driven by the growing application of photonics-enabled products in the healthcare sector, information and communication sector, and industrial sector.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=88194993

Browse in-depth TOC on "Photonics Market"

142 – Tables

30 – Figures

182 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/photonics-market-88194993.html

The LED segment is the largest type of Photonics market

LED segment account for the largest share in the overall Photonics market. LED products are energy efficient and available at affordable prices—increasing usage of LED in lighting and display applications to drive its demand during the forecast period. APAC accounted for the largest market share of the LED product type segment in 2019. Energy-saving measures drive the surge in demand from applications such as general lighting, automotive, and backlighting.

Information and Communication Technology is the largest application for the Photonics market.

By application, the Photonics market is classified into seven main end use application, namely Displays, Information & communication technology, Photovoltaic, Medical Technology & Life sciences (Bio photonics), Measurement & automated vision, Lighting and Production Technology.

In the information and communication technology application, Photonics technology is majorly used for data generation, transformation, data transmission and storage, data conversion, and data usage. Devices that are used in each of these processes are a part of the photonics materials & component industry. Also, there are services based on these processes that utilize photonics. The photonics materials & component industry includes devices used for data conversion, amplifier systems, light modulation systems (modulators, switches, and routers), and fiber optic cables

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=88194993

APAC is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for Photonics and is also projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. China is expected to account for the largest share of the market in APAC by 2025. The growing photonics enabled applications, industrial activities, investment in end use industry of Photonics, and labor costs in these countries are the main drivers for the Photonics market.

Key Market Players

The key companies profiled in the Photonics market research report are Signify (The Netherlands), Shin-Etsu Chemical Company (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), SCHOTT (Germany), Hoya (Japan), Corning (U.S), American Elements (U.S), Ohara (Japan), Asahi Glass, II-VI (U.S).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=88194993

Browse Adjacent Markets: Ceramics and Glass Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fiber Optics Market by Cable Type (Single mode, and Multi-mode), Optical Fiber Type (Glass and Plastics), Application (Telecom, Premises, Utility, CATV, Military, Industrial, Sensors, Fiber Optic Lighting, Security, Metropolitan) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fiber-optics-market-%20238443438.html

LED Materials Market by Material Type (Substrate, Wafer, Epitaxy, Phosphor), Application (General Lighting (Residential, Industrial, Outdoor), Automotive Lighting (Interior, Exterior), Backlighting), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/led-material-market-%20116248392.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/photonics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/photonic.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets