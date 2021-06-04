Photos-to-Prison App Pelipost Featured in Tampa Bay Inno

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelipost has been featured by the innovation-focused news outlet Tampa Bay Inno. The feature includes interviews with mother-son founders Becky and Joseph Calderon, sharing their personal story of how Pelipost came to be.

While Becky Calderon was incarcerated, she'd request photos from Joseph's life so she could feel closer to him. "It was such a pain point to go to Walgreens or a CVS to get photos printed and then send them to her," he said. "And I thought, 'I have thousands of photos on my phone, wouldn't it be awesome to send them directly to the prison?'"

In 2016, the Calderons launched Pelipost to address this pain point. Because of the distinct and sometimes complicated rules for different correctional facilities, Pelipost has been able to leverage increasingly stronger relationships with these facilities to make the process easier for everyone.

"Part of the reason we created Pelipost was so I could show people that this is my son and this is my life," Becky said in a statement. "The pictures validate that you are someone, that you have a family that cares, and that you created something good. The feeling can't be matched."

Read more of the feature here: https://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay/inno/stories/profiles/2021/05/20/pelipost-photo-sharing-tech-lets-users-reach-loved.html

About Pelipost

The Pelipost App lets you share printed, high quality photos with your incarcerated loved one. Serving over 500,000 customers across the US and abroad, Pelipost has shipped over 10 MILLION photo prints to local, state, and federal correctional facilities. Learn more at pelipost.com.

Natalie Calderon

CMO, Pelipost

[email protected]

SOURCE Pelipost

Related Links

http://www.pelipost.com

