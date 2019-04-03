Photosensitive Glass Market by Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Photosensitive Glass Market by Application (Construction, Ornaments, Decorative, Electronics, and Automotive): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



Photosensitive Glass Market Overview:



Photosensitive glass, also known as photo-structurable glass (PSG) or photo-machinable glass, is a crystal-clear glass, which belongs to the lithium-silicate family of glasses. This glass captures an image of a mask by microscopic metallic particles when it is exposed to short wave radiations such as ultraviolet light (UV). It possesses few characteristics in common with glass ceramics such as transparency, high strength & toughness, chemical durability, and zero or low porosity. This material has a limited array of applications, ranging from portraits & figures, photographic murals, 3D images, decorative windows, displays, ornamental tiles, and others.



The growth of the global photosynthetic glass market is majorly driven by increase in demand for photosynthetic glass owing to the development of the construction sector. This material is widely used in the commercial sector to aesthetically enhance the surroundings and in industrial sector specifically in the electronics industry to produce compact devices and components. The trend for micro-circuits through microfabrication in the electronics industry is expected to drive the adoption of photosensitive glass, thereby offering lucrative growth opportunities over the coming years. However, the major challenge that hampers the market growth is the high cost of photosensitive glass. On the contrary, increase in applications of photosensitive glass across various end-use industries is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



The global photosensitive glass market is segmented based on application and region. The applications covered in the study include construction, ornaments, decorative, electronics, and automotive. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America emerged as a largest region in terms of growth due to established construction industry and economically strong nature. Europe is the second largest market in the global photosensitive glass market driven by increase in demand from France. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the key market during the forecast period due to growth in use of photosensitive glass in electronics and rise in construction activities.



Some of the key manufacturers of photosensitive glass are Corning Incorporated, HOYA Corporation, Schott AG, IPG Photonics Corporation, and Gaffer Glass.



Key Benefits for Photosensitive Glass Market:

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Photosensitive Glass Key Market Segments:



By Application

Construction

Ornaments

Decorative

Electronics

Automotive



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



