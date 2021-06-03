Photovoltaic Inverter Market to grow by USD 1.48 billion: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Eaton Corp. Plc|Technavio

The bunker fuel market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Market Segmentation by Technology:

Based on the segmentation by technology, the market generated maximum revenue in the string inverters segment in 2020. The market is driven by the increasing demand for electricity due to factors such as high urbanization rates and rising population. The growth of the market will be significant over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography:

APAC held the largest market share of 49% in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing environmental concerns over the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for photovoltaic inverters in APAC.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the market,

Buy Technavio's Research Methodology Analysis Report

Major Three Photovoltaic Inverter Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers photovoltaic inverter under the brand, REACT 2.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc. offers photovoltaic inverters for single and multi-residential rooftop applications, commercial BIPV applications, industrial building rooftops, and megawatts power station applications.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc offers ETN10K 10kW 3-Phase PV Grid Connect Inverter which has various features including 3 MPP trackers, firmware update capability, removable graphic data logger, and others.

Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption,

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70147

Key market dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The decline in LOCE of solar power generation and cost of solar inverters

The rise in solar PV installations

Government regulations supporting solar power generation

Market Challenges:

Intermittent nature of solar energy

The decline in oil and gas prices

High maintenance cost of PV cells and PV inverters

Photovoltaic Inverter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist photovoltaic inverter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the photovoltaic inverter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the photovoltaic inverter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of photovoltaic inverter market vendors

Related Report on Energy Include:

Global Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market- The transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market is segmented by type (power cables, switchgear, and transformers) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Free Sample Report

Global Wetgas Meters Market- The wet gas meters market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Free Sample Report

Available Customization

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the photovoltaic inverter market report.

Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/photovoltaic-inverter-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio