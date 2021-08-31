PHP Agency Announces Chief Marketing Officer Hila Eyal

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHP Agency, Inc., a nationwide tech-enabled life insurance field marketing organization, announced the appointment of new leadership to the executive team.

Hila Eyal has been named Chief Marketing Officer. She brings over 17 years of strategic marketing and communications experience with multiple Fortune 1000 and mid-stage companies. An accomplished global leader in strategic development, implementation of marketing plans and a transformational expert, Hila will be overseeing all marketing disciplines at PHP and will be responsible for the company's end-to-end marketing including digital marketing, branding, reputation and events.

Hila has a distinguished and broad career in marketing where she held multiple executive leadership positions, across multiple industries. Her most recent role was with CECO Environmental, where she led marketing, communications, and branding. Prior to that, she was the CMO at Modern Message, Blue Star Sports and Century Payments. Before that, Hila served as the Head of Global Marketing at Brink's, Incorporated for over eight years.

Patrick Bet-David, Founder and CEO commented, "I believe Hila is an accomplished marketing executive whose diverse experience will bring great value to PHP. I'm happy to have her on the team and look forward to the execution of our strategic marketing initiatives."

"I am truly excited to work closely with Patrick Bet-David and the rest of the team as we take the company to new heights by providing financial services and career advancement opportunities to our expanding and growing markets," says Hila. "I look forward to implementing strategic and revenue-generating marketing initiatives that will directly contribute to the company's growth objectives, as well as to further strengthen and promote the PHP brand which is all about helping people."

Eyal holds a Master's in Business Administration, with a major in Global Marketing from the University of Manchester, and a BA in Business Administration and Information Technology from The Interdisciplinary University in Israel. She will be based at the Company's headquarters and operations center in Dallas, TX.

About PHP Agency Inc.

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency Inc. is a tech-enabled national financial services organization. PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is privately headquartered in Addison, TX.

